Berkeley Law updated its loan assistance repayment program, or LRAP, Oct. 1 to provide more student loan support to law school graduates. LRAP, which provides funding for up to 10 years to graduates in typically lower-paying public interest jobs, has raised its income cap from $100,000 to $120,000, according to Amanda Prasuhn, director of public interest financial support at Berkeley Law. The update also lowered the percentage of out-of-pocket payments for those making between $80,000 to $100,000.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO