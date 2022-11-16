West Chicago Community High School hosts a reception to honor the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Atria, 326 Joliet St., Entrance HB Appetizers and beverages are served courtesy of the Wildcat Consumer classes. The honored guests are Karina Villa, Class of 1996, and Matthew Potts, class of 1997. The award was designed to inspire current WCCHS students to dream and achieve their goals, and to highlight alumni who demonstrate strength character and service to humanity that goes beyond the boundary of career. Villa and Potts spent the day meeting with students and visiting classes to share the story of their life's work.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO