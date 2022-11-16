Read full article on original website
westchicago.org
Holiday Light Collection Program Begins November 25
Beginning Friday, November 25, strands of incandescent and LED holiday lights, and extension cords, may be dropped off at designated bins at the following locations through Friday, January 20. City Hall, 475 Main Street. First United Methodist Church of West Chicago, 643 E. Washington Street. Murphy Ace Hardware, 319 S....
westchicago.org
Senior Leaf Raking Event Cancelled for Volunteers
The City of West Chicago's Police Deparment has cancelled its Senior Leaf Raking Event scheduled for Saturday, November 19 for volunteers due to the anticipated cold temperatures. Although, volunteers will no longer be needed for the event, the City has contracted a landscaping service to assist with clean up at...
westchicago.org
Register for Park District’s Holiday Events in December
The West Chicago Park District will host their North Pole Journey event and Slices with Santa in December. Pre-registration is required, visit www.we-goparks.org for more details. North Pole Adventure. The West Chicago Park District is inviting children of all ages to join them on special journey to the North Pole...
westchicago.org
Library to Host “Holidays In Who-Ville” Event on Dec. 2
The West Chicago Public Library District will be hosting a special holiday open house event on Friday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library facility located at 118 W. Washington Street. The theme for the event is “Holidays In Who-Ville” and will feature a variety of...
westchicago.org
At Home with Merle Burleigh – November 16, 2022
West Chicago Community High School hosts a reception to honor the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Atria, 326 Joliet St., Entrance HB Appetizers and beverages are served courtesy of the Wildcat Consumer classes. The honored guests are Karina Villa, Class of 1996, and Matthew Potts, class of 1997. The award was designed to inspire current WCCHS students to dream and achieve their goals, and to highlight alumni who demonstrate strength character and service to humanity that goes beyond the boundary of career. Villa and Potts spent the day meeting with students and visiting classes to share the story of their life's work.
westchicago.org
Yard Waste Collection to End Week of November 28
Yard waste collection will end the week of November 28. Yard waste will no longer be collected after this time until Spring 2023. Learn more about the City's garbage and recycling program at westchicago.org/garbage-and-recycling.
westchicago.org
City Offices Closed November 24 & 25; Garbage Pickup Delayed
All non-emergency City offices are closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. In the event of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. Garbage and recycling pickup for Thursday and Friday routes will be delayed one day.
westchicago.org
Snowfall Reminders for West Chicago Residents
The City encourages residents to be prepared for the inevitability of snow during the winter months. Provided are reminders regarding the City’s policies for snow removal. Disregarding City ordinances may result in fees and fines, the following actions are prohibited by City ordinances:. Parking on streets after two inches...
westchicago.org
Public Meeting Scheduled for Proposed Town Road Improvements
The City of West Chicago will hold a Public Information Meeting on Thursday, December 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. concerning proposed improvements to the section of Town Road between Roosevelt Road and Washington Street. The meeting will be held at the West Chicago City Hall, 475 Main Street,...
