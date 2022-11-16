Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Wasn’t The Only Person Injured During Match At WWE Crown Jewel
A new report has revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t the only person injured during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the main event, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jake...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Colt Cabana Return ‘Only Made Things Worse’ Between CM Punk & AEW
It’s being reported that Colt Cabana’s recent return to AEW TV “only made things worse” between the promotion and CM Punk. When Cabana returned after it was all but confirmed Punk wouldn’t be coming back, a lot of people made the connection that Cabana’s previous absence had been connected to Punk’s arrival – actually people had already made that connection and this just served as more fuel for it.
wrestletalk.com
Jake Paul Provides Injury Update On Logan Paul
YouTube star turned WWE star Logan Paul showed out once again at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul main evented in a losing effort to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was only Paul’s third wrestling match, and his performance has been praised for his natural ability in the ring.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shoots On Triple H Booking Tag Teams Better Than Vince McMahon
WWE commentator Corey Graves has discussed the differences in the booking of tag teams between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H). The team recently beat the New Day’s record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles since July 2021.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on the possibility of a crossover event involving the two companies. Jericho left WWE in 2017, before having a multi-year stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He later joined AEW in 2019 before becoming the promotion’s inaugural World Champion. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Referee Names Easiest & Most Difficult Stars To Work With
Former WWE referee Jack Doan has revealed which performers he believes are the best and worst to work with. Doan was released from WWE in 2013, after 22 years with the company. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted podcast, Doan spoke about which WWE performers were a pleasure to work with,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Web Series Gets Racy For Episode 3
A hilarious new WWE web series gets racy in the third episode which dropped on WWE’s YouTube channel earlier today. Another episode of ‘Making it Maximum’ dropped today and Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.çé did not disappoint. The premise of the ‘show’...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Says Being Released Was ‘One Of The Worst Experiences’ Of Their Life
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have made their returns to the company. The returns included those of Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis of Hit Row, who made their WWE returns back in August after being released in November 2021.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Has Been ‘Working Out Hard’ For Dynamite Match
An AEW star has been “working out hard” for a big match on tonight’s Dynamite. After a relatively quiet first 18 months with All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page has received a breakthrough opportunity with the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament. Defeating Eddie Kingston on the November 9 edition...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Veteran Says They Would Have Been A Top WWE Star In Another Generation
Former WWE and UFC star Ken Shamrock has said that he would have been a top star had he wrestled in any other era. Shamrock did have some success in WWE, winning the Intercontinental Title, Tag Team Title and King of the Ring tournament all in 1998. He left the...
wrestletalk.com
9 Potential Returns For WWE Survivor Series 2022
Survivor Series may miss out on the podium of most noteworthy pay-per-view events on the WWE calendar nowadays, it’s produced an absolute library of iconic moments. From the debuts of The Undertaker, The Rock, The Shield and Sting, to Montreal, to even this year and the main roster arrival of WarGames, Survivor Series is no stranger to big moments.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star States Goal To Host The Tonight Show
A WWE star states that their end goal is to host “The Tonight Show”. From The Rock to John Cena, life after a WWE career can be sometimes more lucrative than a star’s run in World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2020, former NFL player AJ “Top Dolla” Francis...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Before Full Gear Card Revealed
As the last opportunity before the big AEW pay-per-view Full Gear this Saturday, AEW Rampage’s match card is set!. Announced during tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the card for Friday November 18 is set to be a great one. Featuring a dream match as well as a Championship...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Signing Revealed?
A new AEW signing appears to have been revealed, following the star’s recent appearances for the promotion. AR Fox made his Dynamite debut on Wednesday’s (November 16) episode, teaming with Dante & Darius Martin to challenge for PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix’ AEW Trios Championship.
wrestletalk.com
New Match For AEW Full Gear 2022 Revealed?
A late addition to the card for AEW Full Gear 2022 may have been revealed just over a day away from the event taking place. Many fans have rightfully been up in arms about the lack of FTR on Full Gear, and it seems like that might change. Well, half of it might change.
wrestletalk.com
Change To AEW Dynamite Match For November 16
There is a major change to an AEW Dynamite match for the November 16 episode. On the November 11 edition of AEW Rampage, the company announced that AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm would face The Bunny in an Eliminator Match on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.
