Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open
MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Belmont at No. 4/6 Iowa
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent Belmont (1-2, 0-0) at No. 4/6 Iowa (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Wins 2 Duals at Arm Bar at Armory
ALBANY, N.Y. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team went 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 1,000-plus at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in downtown Albany. The Hawkeyes downed Sacred Heart, 35-6, and Buffalo, 35-7, to improve to 4-0 this season. Iowa...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add Dembele To Recruiting Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Ladji Dembele has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. Dembele joins Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort as Iowa’s four signees in its 2023...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Through 2027
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season. The joint announcement was made Thursday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B Tippie Director of Athletics Chair, and Jamie Pollard, director of athletics at Iowa State.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Wins Gavitt Games, 83-67, at Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned its first road win on Wednesday night, defeating Seton Hall, 83-67, in its first contest away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. Iowa’s victory moves the Big Ten Conference to a, 4-1, start over the Big East...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha
OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
Comments / 0