ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville senior signs to play softball at University of Indianapolis

Hailey Pogue remembers running wild against the Waldron Wild. Recalling one of her earliest recreational league softball games, the Shelbyville senior delivered a hard hit ball and rounded the bases with reckless abandon. “I hit the ball and ran around all four bases. I never stopped. They chased me the...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'

Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Colts

Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis

Reid Messer has not always gotten his kicks performing on the gridiron. "I was a soccer player growing up and all I knew was that my brother (offensive lineman-linebacker Connor Messer) played (football)," Reid recalled. "I first started playing in the fifth grade and really knew nothing about football." However,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN

Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Good News: Just Judy's

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot. Police said that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy