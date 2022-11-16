Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 12 Indiana expects tough road test vs. Xavier
The No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers travels 130 miles east to face Xavier as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games on
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville senior signs to play softball at University of Indianapolis
Hailey Pogue remembers running wild against the Waldron Wild. Recalling one of her earliest recreational league softball games, the Shelbyville senior delivered a hard hit ball and rounded the bases with reckless abandon. “I hit the ball and ran around all four bases. I never stopped. They chased me the...
‘Unlucky’ Butler, St. Francis (Pa.) attempt to shift narrative
Two weeks into the season, Butler and St. Francis (Pa.) already have something unfortunate in common as they enter Thursday’s
thedailyhoosier.com
IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'
Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
My Two Cents: Emptying the Mailbox, Answering Readers' Questions
Readers are curious for my thoughts on how deep this Indiana basketball team is, and how good it can be this year as I empty the mailbox. I also have a few thoughts on some great coaches, and look back to my very first game at Assembly Hall way back in the day.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Indianapolis Colts
Reid Messer Has North Decatur Running Toward Indianapolis
Reid Messer has not always gotten his kicks performing on the gridiron. "I was a soccer player growing up and all I knew was that my brother (offensive lineman-linebacker Connor Messer) played (football)," Reid recalled. "I first started playing in the fifth grade and really knew nothing about football." However,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Good News: Just Judy's
INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot. Police said that […]
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
Comments / 0