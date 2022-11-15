Read full article on original website
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson delivers passionate speech as Samoa prepares for the RLWC amidst a groundswell of support
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has delivered a passionate message to the Samoan rugby league team which stands on the brink of history after making the World Cup final for the first time ever. Their 27-26 victory over England in the semi-finals, who had battered them in the tournament...
'Success dulls hunger': What makes the ABs 'dangerous' ahead of RWC
While the All Blacks are always under some degree of pressure and scrutiny, they “aren’t the number one dog in the house” anymore – and that makes them “dangerous” ahead of next year’s World Cup. After dominating international rugby for the better part...
Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?
The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
Ireland vs. Australia live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, odds and prediction for rugby union Test
The world's number one rugby side prepare for the third game of their 2022 end-of-year tests, as Ireland welcome Australia's Wallabies to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The two sides come into this match with their current fortunes a mile apart, with the visitors having lost two of their three games so far, including suffering a first ever defeat to Italy in Florence last weekend.
Will Novak Djokovic play in Australian Open 2023? Latest news on tennis star's place in Melbourne Park draw
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be hoping to make his return to Melbourne Park in 2023. The Serbian was forced to withdraw from this year's event after authorities revoked his visa due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. He was also banned from the US Open in August, meaning...
AFL and Tasmania inching closer to securing 19th license as last piece of puzzle revealed
The AFL and Tasmanian State Government have inched closer to securing a 19th license after agreeing on key commercial terms on Friday. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the good news on Twitter and is confident that more will follow. Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan was adamant that a Tasmanian team...
