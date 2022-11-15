ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

'Success dulls hunger': What makes the ABs 'dangerous' ahead of RWC

While the All Blacks are always under some degree of pressure and scrutiny, they “aren’t the number one dog in the house” anymore – and that makes them “dangerous” ahead of next year’s World Cup. After dominating international rugby for the better part...
ng-sportingnews.com

Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ireland vs. Australia live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, odds and prediction for rugby union Test

The world's number one rugby side prepare for the third game of their 2022 end-of-year tests, as Ireland welcome Australia's Wallabies to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The two sides come into this match with their current fortunes a mile apart, with the visitors having lost two of their three games so far, including suffering a first ever defeat to Italy in Florence last weekend.
ng-sportingnews.com

AFL and Tasmania inching closer to securing 19th license as last piece of puzzle revealed

The AFL and Tasmanian State Government have inched closer to securing a 19th license after agreeing on key commercial terms on Friday. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the good news on Twitter and is confident that more will follow. Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan was adamant that a Tasmanian team...

