Portland, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

2022 Holiday Event Guide

The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Beaverton artist Allison Wonder’s magical world of dolls

From the outside, Allison Wonder’s Beaverton apartment appears ridiculously ordinary. The only clue that it’s anything but ordinary is a sign by the door: “Always have friends that raise a few eyebrows.”. Inside, it’s a magical fairyland. Hundreds of dolls and their accessories line floor-to-ceiling shelves, tables...
BEAVERTON, OR
Channel 6000

Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
OREGON STATE
marketplace.org

Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups

On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Winter Fair set for December start

The action at the Clackamas County Event Center starts Dec. 2 and will feature something new this yearThe annual Winter Fair will return to the Clackamas County Event center for its third year, but it won't be coming alone. New this year will be a holiday market, which will be located inside the Main Pavilion building and will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for everyone. Begin the evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,00 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166-foot...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dine-In and Takeout in Portland

Reservations for tables and takeout packages are going quickly. Want to pass on making a turkey at home this year? You're not alone—and several restaurants are taking on the work for you. Whether you like your Thanksgiving dinners traditional or with a Peruvian twist or Texas take, we've got options for dine-in and takeout.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR

