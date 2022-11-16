Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2022 Holiday Event Guide
The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
Beaverton artist Allison Wonder’s magical world of dolls
From the outside, Allison Wonder’s Beaverton apartment appears ridiculously ordinary. The only clue that it’s anything but ordinary is a sign by the door: “Always have friends that raise a few eyebrows.”. Inside, it’s a magical fairyland. Hundreds of dolls and their accessories line floor-to-ceiling shelves, tables...
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups
On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
Canby Winter Fair set for December start
The action at the Clackamas County Event Center starts Dec. 2 and will feature something new this yearThe annual Winter Fair will return to the Clackamas County Event center for its third year, but it won't be coming alone. New this year will be a holiday market, which will be located inside the Main Pavilion building and will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for everyone. Begin the evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,00 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166-foot...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dine-In and Takeout in Portland
Reservations for tables and takeout packages are going quickly. Want to pass on making a turkey at home this year? You're not alone—and several restaurants are taking on the work for you. Whether you like your Thanksgiving dinners traditional or with a Peruvian twist or Texas take, we've got options for dine-in and takeout.
Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
Oregon Powerball winner happy with $1 million prize: ‘I’m not greedy’
At 82, he is retired from driving trucks but when he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the recent record jackpot run, he shared his plans: He’ll use some of the money to buy his wife a Cadillac. Brooks Keebey, of Salem, bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets...
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
What’s going on with Nike’s Northeast Portland store?
The store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been shut down for weeks after a rash of thefts, with no updates since it first shut its doors.
