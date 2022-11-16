ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers hold hearing for swatting bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are in Columbus as legislators convene for lame duck, the period between Election Day and the start of January’s new legislative session. One bill is House Bill 462, introduced last October that would make swatting a felony of the third degree. The Republican-introduced bill had its third committee hearing […]
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Cleveland.com

Amy Schneider, ‘Jeopardy’ champion, to testify against Ohio bill prohibiting transgender youth from medical care for transitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy” super champion, will testify Wednesday at an Ohio legislative hearing in opposition to a bill that would prohibit people under age 18 from obtaining puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy and surgeries to transition genders. Schneider, an Ohio native and transgender woman, will...
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Mineral Resources Valued at Nearly $1.5 Billion in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s geology is rich with source materials used in numerous industries and in making a variety of everyday products. A robust history of industrial minerals extraction has driven the state’s economy since before statehood in 1803. Today, Ohio continues to be a leading producer nationally of several commodities, including limestone, dolomite, sandstone, and conglomerate; sand and gravel; clay and shale; and salt.
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The McCaughey Septuplets Now - At 25!

The McCaughey Septuplets of Iowa turn 25 this year - family spokesperson Marlys Popma joins Jeff to share crazy, inspirational, and emotional stories of a time when the McCaughey family was the center of the media universe. Click to listen:
