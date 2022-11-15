Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
KRDO
NY schools told to stop using Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools in New York state are under orders to stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year. New York’s Department of Education told them so in a memo that points to a court decision in June. The Cambridge Central School District north of Albany sued to keep its mascot, despite a state directive more than 20 years ago that told districts to stop doing so as soon as was practical. Native American activists have been vocal about the issue for years. The National Congress of American Indians says some 1,900 schools nationwide still maintain the harmful stereotypes.
KRDO
All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
KRDO
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don’t signal problems
ATLANTA (AP) — Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don’t indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots. Vote counting even in races where a winner can be called on election night doesn’t stop until every eligible ballot has been verified and counted. That takes time — sometimes a few days or even a week or more. It’s just that some races are so close that a winner can’t be immediately determined, and that puts the spotlight on the process of counting late-arriving mailed ballots.
KRDO
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch concedes to Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert
WOODY CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a press conference Friday, Democratic candidate for Colorado's Third Congressional District Adam Frisch announced he had formally conceded to Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Leading up to this announcement, Frisch called on Democrats to not give up on rural America. While Frisch said he...
KRDO
Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
KRDO
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with over 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Extreme snowfall “will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers. According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers. The...
