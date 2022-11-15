Read full article on original website
Education increases genetic risk of shortsightedness
Scientists have uncovered five genetic variants that increase a person’s risk of becoming shortsighted the longer they stay in school. The research, led by Professor Jeremy Guggenheim of the University’s School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, used genetic and health data from more than 340,000 participants with European ancestry. They performed a genetic study to identify gene variants that make people more susceptible to becoming shortsighted in combination with intensive schooling.
From Africana development to decarbonization: 34 University of Toronto researchers awarded Canada Research Chairs
Thirty-four scholars at the University of Toronto have been awarded new or renewed Canada Research Chairs in fields ranging from artificial intelligence to health and history. Many of the Canada Research Chairs are working on topics related to complex global challenges - advancing knowledge that will help accelerate the transition to clean energy, for example, achieve more equitable societies or develop new treatments for cancer and other debilitating diseases.
Study suggests honey reduces cardiometabolic risks
Researchers at the University of Toronto have found that honey improves key measures of cardiometabolic health, including blood sugar and cholesterol levels - especially if the honey is raw and from a single floral source. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials on honey and found...
Lake Geneva consumers surveyed as part of a study on climate change
Over 10,000 people in both the French and Swiss parts of the Lake Geneva region have been surveyed on their transportation habits, as the first element of a broader EPFL study on consumer lifestyles and behavior. The study is being spearheaded by EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering...
Synthetic biology meets medicine: ’programmable molecular scissors’ could help fight COVID-19 infection
Cambridge scientists have used synthetic biology to create artificial enzymes programmed to target the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 and destroy the virus, an approach that could be used to develop a new generation of antiviral drugs. XNAzymes are molecular scissors which recognise a particular sequence in the RNA, then chop...
European identity - still vague but already real
Freshly elected as vice-president of the YUFE student forum, FASoS student Manisha Bieber tries to do her part to create a European identity that fits her and young people like her, on whom national labels sit awkwardly. "I refer to myself as half-Indian, half-German," says Manisha Bieber, "but before too...
COVID’s economic fallout increased risks for poor mental health
Almost one-quarter of Californians reported that they experienced either severe or moderate psychological distress during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That distress was caused in part by the pandemic’s disrupting residents’ ability to pay for basic needs, including child care. A UCLA researcher says pandemic...
Nine SFU researchers awarded as new and renewed Canada Research Chairs
Nine Simon Fraser University (SFU) researchers are among the country’s new and renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC). SFU-s leading Canadian scholars are advancing research excellence in a wide range of fields, from better understanding neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease to improve treatment options, to advancing child health equity.
$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders
Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.
Radboud Radio Lab and ATG Engineering work together for ESA lunar mission
Radboud University’s Radboud Radio Lab and the technology company ATG Europe will work even closer together to build a radio telescope on the dark side of the moon. This cooperative venture is part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) larger programme of multiple missions to the moon. As...
An economy without pollution
Imperial College London (Imperial) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) want to work together on a new economy without pollution. The Imperial - TUM Zero Pollution Network will bring together scientists, industry, governments and other partners. The goal is to curb environmental pollution at its source. For example, the life cycle of technologies and products will be taken into account: from the procurement of raw materials to their further processing in industry and their use in society to their disposal and reuse.
Uncovering the rich connections between South Asia and MIT
Showcased in a new exhibit, student research explores the long history of South Asians at the Institute. In 1884, an article in a widely circulated Indian nationalist newspaper expounded on the value of a technical education for Indians who were being denied such opportunities by the colonial British state. Even though MIT was barely more than two decades old, the author pointed to the Institute as a model of technical learning for the colony to aspire toward.
Genome sequencing could curb hospital infection outbreaks
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria in hospitals could be greatly reduced thanks to research by The University of Queensland and Queensland Health. A team including Dr Patrick Harris Dr Brian Forde from UQ’s Centre for Clinical Research used whole genomic sequencing as a surveillance tool to rapidly identify, track and disrupt the pathogens that cause serious healthcare associated infections (HAI).
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
A navigation system with 10 centimeter accuracy
Researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and VSL have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeter. This new technology is important for the implementation of a range of location-based applications, including automated vehicles, quantum communication and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results were published in Nature today.
Graphene scientists explore electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries
Sketch of different research topics currently explored in electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries. From left to right: geometry-controlled quantum spin transport, spin-triplet Cooper pairs in superconductors, magnetic textures in curvilinear structures. In a recently published paper in Nature Electronics , an international research group from Italy, Germany, the UK,...
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
Mums’ activity levels may depend on number and ages of children
Less than half of mums meet the recommended levels of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity - and mothers of younger children manage to do the least, Cambridge and Southampton researchers have found. When you have small children, your parental responsibilities can be all-consuming, and it’s often hard to find the time to...
A three-pronged approach to helping Indonesia cope with climate change
Trudeau announces $15M for Waterloo researchers doing climate change adaptation work. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced $15 million in funding for the University of Waterloo’s Faculties of Mathematics and Environment to work with Indonesian partners on climate-change adaptation and mitigation strategies in the country. The funding, provided by...
