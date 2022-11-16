Read full article on original website
Related
Sources: West Virginia to start Garrett Greene at QB
West Virginia will make a change at starting quarterback Saturday, with redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene making his first career start, sources told ESPN.
Putting Kyle Lowry’s ‘phenomenal’ triple-double, 50-plus minute night for Heat into perspective
With a long injury report that included more than half of the Miami Heat’s roster, starting point guard Kyle Lowry knew he would be relied on to provide more in Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. He made sure the Heat’s coaching staff knew he was up for the challenge.
Raptors And Hawks Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Comments / 0