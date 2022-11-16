Read full article on original website
Related
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Ariel Winter Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Ariel Winter is still turning heads for a see-through look she rocked back in September. The sitcom star posted to Instagram and for her 5 million followers at the start of fall, showing off her gorgeous curves and rocking 2022's biggest sheer trend. Proving that you don't need to be Khloe Kardashian to rock a bodysuit, the actress wowed in a black and figure-hugging one-piece, this as she caught over 96,000 likes. Ariel was posing during a glam night out, and she even threw some Vegas spice into her caption - her post was shouting out Sin City.
Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network
Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
papermag.com
Warhol Superstar Edie Sedgwick's Art Is Up for Auction
One of Andy Warhol's most iconic muses, actress and model Edie Sedgwick, is perhaps best known for her work with the influential artist, starring in many of his films such as Poor Little Rich Girl and Chelsea Girls. Dubbed an "it girl" of the era, Sedgwick would later go on to part ways with Warhol and The Factory within a year, pursuing an independent career in acting before tragically passing away at the age of 28 in 1971.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
psychologytoday.com
Keeping Intimacy Alive
We are told that relationships need work to survive and flourish. That smacks of hard labor and sweaty brows at the end of the day. I would say rather that a successful relationship requires some attention, and that’s not so hard. So many of the complaints I’ve heard over...
Vice
Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed
A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Perfect for classical Kansas City holidays: Wonderful CDs, the symphony, ‘Amahl,’ more
There are so many new box sets for classical music lovers this year that Santa’s going to have to get a bigger bag.
papermag.com
Joan Didion's Celine Sunglasses Fetched a Pretty Penny At Auction
It has been a year since we lost celebrated author and critic Joan Didion due to complications from Parkinson's disease at the age of 87. Leaving behind a literary legacy that has and will continue to influence countless generations of writers through her work, Didion's passing has also kicked off a massive demand for memorabilia, with collectors and fans shelling out absurd amounts of money to get their hands on seemingly innocuous items from her California and New York homes.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
‘Spirited’ Will Destroy Your Holiday Spirit and Hope for Humanity
At this point, children are born into this world with the story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol encoded within their DNA. I would wager that there is not one person in this world who doesn’t know the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, the three ghosts, and Tiny Tim and his equally teeny wooden crutch, who has been in desperate need of a Halls honey-lemon cough drop since 1843.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more
The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
Sophie Lloyd drops fiery new Iron Maiden-inspired single, Do Or Die
Guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has collaborated with Inglorious frontman Nathan James for her new single, Do Or Die
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.
theatrely.com
Ramin Karimloo, Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Solea Pfeiffer to Star in CHESS Broadway Benefit Performance
Everybody’s on everybody’s side when it comes to a starry one-night-only benefit performance on Broadway! A concert staging of the famed ABBA musical Chess will play December 12 at the Broadhurst Theatre, featuring Ramin Karimloo as Anatoly, Darren Criss as Freddie, Lena Hall as Florence, and Solea Pfeiffer as Svetlana.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
Three essential tales of black vampirism
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Anne Rice's phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, "Interview with a Vampire," transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character's story to the narrative of a black man. In...
Yiddish 'Fiddler On The Roof' is a dream come true for its lead actor
UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, singing in Yiddish). BIANCULLI: That's music from the Yiddish version of "Fiddler On The Roof," which is now playing again off-Broadway. We're going to listen back to Terry's 2019 interview with Steven Skybell, who stars as Tevye, and Joel Grey, who directs the production. Joel Grey is most famous for starring as the emcee in the original Broadway cast of "Cabaret" and in the Bob Fosse film adaptation. I'll let Terry take it from here.
Comments / 0