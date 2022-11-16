Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Possibly Forced To Change Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILERS)
A new report suggests that WWE might have to make a major change to their planned Survivor Series – WarGames main event. A brawl between eight men at the conclusion of the 11th November 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown has led to plenty of speculation that those competitors will be the ones stepping inside the steel structure later this month.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Names “The One That Got Away”
William Regal has given his stamp of approval to a “magic and special” competitor, but that he was also the one that got away. There is a lot to be said for having adaptability in professional wrestling. Whilst having one trait that you are particularly strong at, being an all-rounder gives you the scope to fit anywhere on the card and increase your longevity in such a competitive industry.
tjrwrestling.net
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star “WWE Bound”
A former NXT star looks like the latest competitor to be set to return to WWE with a new report stating that it’s being talked about as a “done deal.”. Former NXT star Chelsea Green could very well be on her way back to WWE following her release from the company in April 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Didn’t See The Undisputed ERA As Main Event Talents
Vince McMahon did not see The Undisputed ERA as a top-tier act in WWE according to a company executive who worked with the group in NXT. In late 2019 NXT came to the fore in WWE as the developmental brand debuted on the USA Network just a few short weeks before AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT. As part of the push in WWE for the black and gold brand, NXT became a part of the then-annual battle for brand supremacy at that year’s Survivor Series.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Recalls Moment He Knew Roman Reigns Was Perfect Fit For The Shield
Seth Rollins has vividly recalled a tough training session which was the turning point where he knew Roman Reigns was the right person to join The Shield. The chemistry between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) was clear when they debuted in WWE at the 2012 Survivor Series, showing over the coming weeks and months what a cohesive unit was capable of. However, it would seem the initial spark between two of the members came long before that.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be Part Of The Olympics
Chris Jericho has made an interesting argument about why pro wrestling should an Olympic sport. While pro wrestling has its roots in amateur and freestyle grappling and in carnival strongman competitions, the modern understanding of wrestling as a ‘work’ has existed for a century. It was Raymond ‘Toots’...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE PC Trainer Deletes Twitter Following Divisive Intergender Wrestling Comments
Former WWE Superstar and Performance Center trainer Scotty 2 Hotty has left Twitter after some controversial comments. During his wrestling career, Scotty 2 Hotty was first known as “Too Hot” Scott Taylor that would be part of a tag team called Too Much with Brian Christopher. After the two men had success as a team, their name was changed to Too Cool with Taylor’s name changed to Scotty 2 Hotty while Christopher became Grandmaster Sexay.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Says She Pushed Tony Khan To Let Her Compete In Singles Matches
Going into one of the biggest matches of her career, Saraya has explained the process of getting cleared to wrestle again and what her initial thoughts were as far as matches go. Saraya will be competing in her first pro wrestling match in nearly five years this Saturday, November 19th...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
The ending of Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s Title could happen soon without her competing in a match, according to recent comments from AEW’s Tony Khan. Thunder Rosa has been the AEW Women’s World Champion since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Calls MJF “The Face Of AEW For A Very Long Time”
With MJF looking to reach the top of the mountain in AEW this weekend, Matt Hardy feels ‘The Salt Of The Earth’ can lead the company into the future. MJF surprised many when he didn’t cash in his Casino Ladder Match poker chip with a blindside attack on AEW Champion Jon Moxley, instead opting to give him fair warning that he wanted his shot at Full Gear.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Officially Set
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has made a huge WarGames match official for their upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. During the November 18, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE made a men’s WarGames Match official for Survivor Series later this month, pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), and they will also have Drew McIntyre in their corner as well in the five-on-five two-ring cage match.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Discusses His Backstage Heat With Jeff Jarrett
Matt Hardy has shared a story about what led to having some issues with Jeff Jarrett in the past after a bloody incident during a match. The wrestling careers of Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett have been very long. Hardy started on television in WWE in the late 1990s and recently celebrated 30 years as a pro wrestler. As for Jeff Jarrett, his father and grandmother were both wrestling promoters he has been wrestling on television for the past 30 years while also being an owner/booker of TNA Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer On His Disconnect With AEW’s Darby Allin
To a lot of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, Darby Allin is one of the biggest stars of the company, however, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) writer Freddie Prinze Jr. disagrees, saying there’s a disconnect there between the AEW wrestler and himself. Recently making an appearance on the November...
tjrwrestling.net
Drew McIntyre Talks Teaming With Sheamus In WarGames To “Save Wrestling”
Drew McIntyre has addressed partnering up with Sheamus. Throughout their careers in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), McIntyre and Sheamus have been clashing more than anything, giving fans some quality matches over time when they’ve squared off. During the November 11, 2018 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the two joined forces as Sheamus and his Brawling Brutes faction mates of Butch and Ridge Holland were brawling against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa).
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk Jokes About All Out Fight
CM Punk has joked about the perception of him following his alleged backstage fight with The Elite back in September at All Out. All Out should have been a joyous night for CM Punk as he recaptured the AEW World Championship in the show’s main event against Jon Moxley in his hometown of Chicago. However, things quickly turned sour after the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves – “Austin Theory Is The Next Megastar” Of WWE
Corey Graves still has plenty of faith in Austin Theory despite his recent losses. Austin Theory was considered a future star not too long ago. He was seen as Vince McMahon’s next (and last) personal pet project and shared the screen with the boss many times. Theory even had his own WrestleMania moments alongside Vince and the other famous Austin, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.
Comments / 0