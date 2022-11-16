ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Free Coats for MNPS Students this Saturday

In the Nashville-area, Soles4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 250 brand new coats from Macy’s to students from Metro Nashville Public Schools during a coat event on Saturday, November 19 at Nissan Stadium. This year, working in partnership with local charities and service organizations in a number...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Recognizes First-Generation College Students

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Making the decision to leave home and attend college isn’t an easy one to make, especially if you’re the first in your family. Currently, Tennessee State University has approximately 1,700 first-generation college students enrolled, including 1,000 freshmen. TSU recently recognized these students during a special program that featured a panel discussion and gift giveaways.
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

