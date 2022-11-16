Read full article on original website
Doctors concerned about flu ahead of the holidays
Nationwide flu vaccination rates are at a pre-pandemic low, and people are waiting longer to receive treatment once they're infected.
WSMV
Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
A Nashville man was living on the streets; how a free legal program could help him bounce back
James Mayo was living on the streets of Nashville for a few years due to health issues, but now with the help of a free legal program, he said his future seems a little brighter.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
Organization encourages business members to pay employees 'living wage'
During International Living Wage Week, Nashville Living Wage is seeking more members in an effort to help more Nashvillians earn a "living wage" opposed to a minimum wage.
Kennels injured animals at the shelter. A nonprofit raises money for new ones.
One small county animal control needs help. Cheatham County has nearly 30 dog kennels in need of major repair. The kennels are so bad they're causing injuries to the dogs.
Nashville Parent
Free Coats for MNPS Students this Saturday
In the Nashville-area, Soles4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 250 brand new coats from Macy’s to students from Metro Nashville Public Schools during a coat event on Saturday, November 19 at Nissan Stadium. This year, working in partnership with local charities and service organizations in a number...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Recognizes First-Generation College Students
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Making the decision to leave home and attend college isn’t an easy one to make, especially if you’re the first in your family. Currently, Tennessee State University has approximately 1,700 first-generation college students enrolled, including 1,000 freshmen. TSU recently recognized these students during a special program that featured a panel discussion and gift giveaways.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
Documents show Gallatin nursing home didn't properly screen before outbreak
Internal documents show the Gallatin nursing home failed to properly screen visitors and staff before the big COVID-19 outbreak at the facility at the start of the pandemic.
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
State audit into TSU leaves big question for future housing issues
The state comptroller's office shared findings from an investigation it's conducting into Tennessee State University's finances in a meeting Tuesday.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
7 Downtown Dickson Stores to Shop for the Holidays
There is nothing like shopping local during the holidays, especially downtown in Dickson. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character that makes this community so special. When you buy from a local business 68% of the money you spend stays in the local economy, versus 43% if you...
wpln.org
Sumner County School Board votes to keep a children’s book on shelves, despite calls for a ban
The Sumner County School Board voted this week not to ban the book “A Place Inside of Me.” The book has a poem and illustrations showing a Black child navigating his emotions in the aftermath of a police shooting. The school board discussed the same book last month,...
