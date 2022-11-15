Read full article on original website
Soft Robotics picks up $26M
Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
WP Engine extends its managed WordPress hosting solution on Microsoft Azure
WP Engine (opens in new tab) has launched its managed WordPress platform (opens in new tab) on Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) for corporations preferring Microsoft. Out there now, companies within the US and the Netherlands can select Azure to construct and scale WordPress web sites with WP Engine.
Namecoach Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Namecoach, a Palo Lato, CA-based know-how firm fixing title mispronunciation and gender communication in important settings, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Affect America Fund with participation from Genuine Ventures, Metaplanet, Founders Fund, Interact VC, Ai Sprouts Fund I, GTM Fund, 640 Oxford, Transcend Community, Asymmetry Ventures, Forefront Enterprise Companions, Community.VC, Harbor Road Ventures, and Seabed VC.
Your guide to AI/ML at AWS re:Invent 2022
AWS re:Invent season is upon us once more! Only a few days to go till re:Invent takes place for the eleventh 12 months in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Synthetic Intelligence and Machine Studying staff at AWS has been working onerous to supply superb content material, an excellent AWS DeepRacer expertise, and far more. On this submit, we provide you with a way of how the AI/ML observe is organized and spotlight a number of classes we predict you’ll like.
SE Ventures Launches €500M Fund II
SE Ventures, the Menlo Park, CA-based company enterprise capital agency of Schneider Electrical, introduced its €500M Fund II. Fund II will start deployment in January 2023, as an accelerant for category-defining firms in climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity. SE Ventures prioritizes agility in decision-making and business acceleration...
Build high performing image classification models using Amazon SageMaker JumpStart
Picture classification is a pc vision-based machine studying (ML) approach that lets you classify photographs. Some well-known examples of picture classification embody classifying handwritten digits, medical picture classification, and facial recognition. Picture classification is a helpful approach with a number of enterprise purposes, however constructing picture classification mannequin isn’t trivial.
Modus Create Acquires Twybee
Modus Create, a Reston, VA-based digital transformation consulting agency, acquired Twybee, a French Atlassian Gold Answer Associate specialised within the coaching and implementation of Atlassian options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition deepens Modus’ bench of Atlassian consultants, provides coaching capabilities for Atlassian prospects, and in...
Large-scale feature engineering with sensitive data protection using AWS Glue interactive sessions and Amazon SageMaker Studio
Organizations are utilizing machine studying (ML) and AI companies to reinforce buyer expertise, scale back operational value, and unlock new potentialities to enhance enterprise outcomes. Information underpins ML and AI use circumstances and is a strategic asset to a corporation. As knowledge is rising at an exponential charge, organizations want to arrange an built-in, cost-effective, and performant knowledge platform in an effort to preprocess knowledge, carry out function engineering, and construct, prepare, and operationalize ML fashions at scale. To attain that, AWS presents a unified trendy knowledge platform that’s powered by Amazon Easy Storage Service (Amazon S3) as the information lake with purpose-built instruments and processing engines to assist analytics and ML workloads. For a unified ML expertise, you should use Amazon SageMaker Studio, which presents native integration with AWS Glue interactive classes to carry out function engineering at scale with delicate knowledge safety. On this submit, we reveal the right way to implement this resolution.
How to identify and solve web-scale problems
Some issues are good to have… however they’re nonetheless issues. An organization that has web-scale issues might be rising and innovating—however at a tempo so speedy that the present infrastructure can’t sustain. Including to the problem is that firms don’t at all times know that they actually have a web-scale downside.
How Financial Institutions Leverage AI to Stay Ahead of the Competition
Worldwide spending on synthetic intelligence is anticipated to extend dramatically by 2024. Leaders in each trade — together with banking and monetary providers — are shortly discovering the unbelievable worth of AI. By leveraging this know-how, monetary establishments can higher handle privateness and fraud, enhance value financial savings, and enhance the general buyer expertise.
Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Cider Security, for USD195M
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), a Santa Clara, CA-based cybersecurity firm, acquired Cider Safety, a Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based supplier of utility safety (AppSec) and software program provide chain safety options. The quantity of the deal was roughly $195m in money, excluding the worth of alternative fairness awards, topic to adjustment....
Microsoft and Nvidia extend partnership to build AI supercomputer in the cloud
A supercomputer, offering huge quantities of computing energy to deal with advanced challenges, is often out of attain for the common enterprise knowledge scientist. However what if you happen to may use cloud sources as a substitute? That’s the rationale that Microsoft Azure and Nvidia are taking with this week’s announcement designed to coincide with the SC22 supercomputing conference.
Toluna Acquires Further
Toluna, a Norwalk, CT-based client insights supplier, acquired Additional, a Charleston, SC-based supplier of a qualitative analysis expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Toluna will present clients with a model new insights platform available on the market. Led by CEO Frédéric-Charles Petit, Toluna...
CardieX Acquires Blumio
CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX), a Sydney, Australia- and Naperville, IL-based well being expertise firm, acquired Blumio, a Silicon Valley primarily based developer of algorithms and expertise for cardiovascular sensors. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, CardieX will improve medical efficiency for its ecosystem of coronary...
How Big Data Analytics, AI safeguarding borrowers, improving relationships with lenders
Companies and people usually flip to monetary establishments for help to fulfill their monetary necessities. However as a result of sluggish processing time, lack of credit score historical past, and tedious background checks within the nation, potential debtors battle to avail of loans. Moreover, the Hazaribagh incident reminds us of lenders’ grotesque mortgage restoration practices. Within the incident, a pregnant girl from Jharkhand was allegedly mowed down by a restoration agent engaged on behalf of the lender. Such unethical and dire debt assortment methods psychologically prohibit potential debtors from taking credit score via formal modes, disrupting the lender-borrower relationship, to not point out the in poor health impact it has on lenders’ repute and model picture.
Roboyo Acquires Procensol – FinSMEs
Roboyo Group, a Nuremberg, Germany-based automation skilled providers firm, acquired Procensol, a Birmingham, UK-based firm offering low-code app improvement options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Roboyo Group will energy its UK presence, expands its footprint in India, and prolong attain into APAC, while rising...
AlexaTM 20B is now available in Amazon SageMaker JumpStart
At the moment, we announce the general public availability of Amazon’s state-of-the-art Alexa Teacher Model with 20 billion parameters (AlexaTM 20B) by way of Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, SageMaker’s machine studying hub. AlexaTM 20B is a multilingual large-scale sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) language mannequin developed by Amazon. You should use AlexaTM 20B for a variety of business use-cases, from summarizing monetary studies to query answering for customer support chatbots. It may be utilized even when there are just a few out there coaching examples, and even none in any respect. AlexaTM 20B outperforms a 175 billion GPT-3 model on zero-shot studying duties equivalent to SuperGLUE and exhibits state-of-the-art efficiency for multilingual zero-shot duties equivalent to XNLI.
Vestico Raises £250K in Funding
Vestico, a London, UK-based supplier of a social match and personalisation platform for style and wonder, raised £250K in funding. The spherical was led by Jenson Funding Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its know-how to launch its service with a number...
Private AI Raises USD$8M in Series A Funding
Private AI, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of an answer to determine, take away, and change private information, raised USD$8M in Collection A funding. BDC Capital led the spherical, with participation from new buyers GIT1K, and Panda Angel Companions, and present buyers Microsoft’s Enterprise Fund (M12), Differential Ventures, Discussion board Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Parliament Angels made up of a gaggle of early Twilio staff.
Snorkel takes a deep dive into data labeling and foundation AI models
Knowledge labeling is a vital, although usually time consuming and sophisticated, component of contemporary machine studying (ML) operations. Knowledge labeling may be the important thing to unlocking the broader enterprise potential of basis fashions. Whereas basis fashions resembling GPT-3 and DALL-E have great utility for producing textual content and pictures, they usually lack the context wanted for particular enterprise use circumstances. With a view to optimize a basis mannequin, tuning and extra coaching are wanted, and that always requires labeled knowledge.
