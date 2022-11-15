ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Supports Members and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian

The Medicaid managed care plan is aiding the ongoing efforts of community-based organizations as they continue to provide hunger relief, home recovery and basic family needs across the state. November 17, 2022 — AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is committed to supporting the ongoing recovery efforts following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
HCA Florida Westside Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety

November 17, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by nationally respected patient safety organization, The Leapfrog Group, with one of its top awards. Westside Hospital...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Blue Foundation announces $3.5 million in health equity grants

Grants will support nine nonprofit organizations across Florida in enhancement of health equity through their practices, polices and services. November 18, 2022- Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty announced on Friday that the Florida Blue Foundation awarded nearly $3.5 million in grants to nine nonprofits across the state to enhance health equity by strengthening diversity and inclusion within their organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Holy Cross Health Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fifth Consecutive Session

November 16, 2022 — Holy Cross Health received its fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the most recent for fall 2022, a national distinction the recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error. “This national recognition is a reflection of the commitment we make...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Santa’s Coming to St. Lucie Mets Clover Park!

Brothers share their wish lists with Santa at the 2021 New Horizons Breakfast with Santa event at Clover Park. FREE all-you-can-eat breakfast and loads of holiday activities for children. PORT ST LUCIE, FL: November 17,2022 – The New Horizons 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, December...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

