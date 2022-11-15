November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.

