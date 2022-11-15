FDA Announces Preliminary Assessment that Certain Naloxone Products Have the Potential to be Safe and Effective for Over-the-Counter Use

Read full article on original website
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Warns Seven Companies for Selling Dietary Supplements with Claims to Treat Cardiovascular Disease
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to seven companies for illegally selling dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent cardiovascular disease or related conditions, such as atherosclerosis, stroke or heart failure, in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The FDA is urging consumers not to use these or similar products because they have not been evaluated by the FDA to be safe or effective for their intended use and may be harmful.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Approves First Drug That Can Delay Onset of Type 1 Diabetes
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) injection to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients 8 years and older who currently have stage 2 type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Spurs Innovation for Human Food from Animal Cell Culture Technology
The world is experiencing a food revolution and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committed to supporting innovation in the food supply. As an example of that commitment, today we are announcing that we have completed our first pre-market consultation of a human food made from cultured animal cells.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Phil’s Power Pancake Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Phil’s Power Pancake
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared wheat. Company Name:. Phil’s Power Pancake...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Fudgeamentals Recalls Chocolate Fudge Bites Because of Undeclared Walnuts
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Chocolate/Cocoa Product. Allergens. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared walnuts. Company Name:
