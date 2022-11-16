Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Beavis and Butt-Head Think the Chinese War Sword Rocks – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Comedy Central
Beavis and Butt-Head Think the Chinese War Sword Rocks – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head watch the informercial for the Cold Steel Chinese war sword and are instantly mesmerized. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'The Real Love Boat' For FREE on Paramount+
Set sail and look for love in The Real Love Boat! Catch up now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. In the new reality series, real-life singles are brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. Each single will tackle compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, but only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise.
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hi Pups. We just got a yelp for help 🆘! A rainstorm⛈️ has caused a major accident which has brought the city to a standstill. But the citizens of Adventure City don't need to worry. With Liberty’s street wit and Chase’s skill to redirect traffic, the roads will be cleared in no time. 🎮#PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
nickalive.net
TeenNick Israel to Premiere 'Sky' Season 2 on December 11
TeenNick Israel (בטין ניק יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Sky (סקיי) season two on Sunday 11th December 2022!. סקיי 2: התאריך נחשף❗️ | עונה חדשה | טין ניק
nickalive.net
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon. Go behind the scenes of The Really Loud House with Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) who gives a room tour of Lori and Leni's room in the show - including a photo of Lori and Bobby! Then, join Luan Loud (Catherine Bradley) in the trailer as she gets ready to transform into her character!
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
nickalive.net
NECA TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom Casey Jones Commercial | NECA - Natl Entertainment Collectibles Association
NECA TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom Casey Jones Commercial | NECA - Natl Entertainment Collectibles Assoc. The TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera Casey Jones is coming soon! More information coming soon! Stay tuned to NECA's socials below to stay updated!. Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+!...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Banana Split Decision' on November 24
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Banana Split Decision," It’s parent teacher conference night and the Loud parents (Jolie Jenkins, Brian Stepanek) find themselves endlessly running around from class to class. Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) has his heart set on the Banana Split that their parents have promised if the Loud kids get more good reviews than bad. (#106)
nickalive.net
Monster High: The Movie Cast Records Songs! | Behind the Scenes | Monster High
Monster High: The Movie Cast Records Songs! | Behind the Scenes | Monster High. Go behind the scenes of Monster High: The Movie with Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), and Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) as they record songs from the movie - including "Three Of Us" and "Coming out of the Dark"! Stay tuned for their behind the scenes dance moves and tips to stay in sync!
nickalive.net
Avatar: The Last Airbender x Star Wars Free Comic Book Day 2023 Special From Dark Horse Announced
In what could be 2023's most surprising crossover, Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender and Disney's Star Wars will be featured in a single graphic novel title from Dark Horse Comics for Free Comic Book Day 2023!. The Silver Sponsor issue is titled Star Wars: The High Republic, and will "feature"...
nickalive.net
'Transformers: EarthSpark' Introduces Franchise's First Non-Binary Character
Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s brand new CG-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series has just introduced the iconic franchise's first non-binary character!. The Transformers franchise just introduced its first non-binary character. Known as Nightshade in the computer-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series, the revelation is made during the two-part finale, “Age of Evolution.” As Optimus walks his team through his plan to raid Mandroid’s lair, the Autobot leader uses random household objects and toys to represent the terrain and his allies. That’s when Nightshade notices a penguin bobblehead and asks if the figurine can represent them.
nickalive.net
THE PARAMOUNT+ HOLIDAY COLLECTION RETURNS WITH EVEN MORE SEASONAL CONTENT TO UNWRAP
The Festive Collection Includes the Premiere of the Holiday Film “Snow Day,” Plus Special New Holiday Episodes from Popular Series Such as “Ghosts,” “Baby Shark” and More. With More Than 15 Curated Carousels, the Collection Features Something for Everyone, Including Family Favorites, Christmas Classics...
nickalive.net
Steve, Joe, and Josh Answer Questions About the Blue's Clues Movie! 🔵 | NickRewind #Shorts
Steve, Joe, and Josh Answer Questions About the Blue's Clues Movie! 🔵 | NickRewind #Shorts. Steve, Joe, and Josh embark on an adventure with their pal Blue in Blue's Big City Adventure. Join the Blue's Clues hosts as they take on New York and share untold, behind the scenes secrets about the movie!
nickalive.net
Outright Games Teases 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' Video Game
Peppa Pig: World Adventures | Teaser Trailer | UK | PEGI | Outright Games. OINK OINK! 🐽 Calling all Peppa Pig fans! 🌈🐖🌈 Peppa is planning a new adventure with all your favourite characters from the TV series! The fun continues! Stay tuned, more oinktastic news coming soon!
nickalive.net
Network 10 and Nickelodeon Int'l Series 'Rock Island Mysteries' Returns to Queensland to Film Season 2
Network 10 and Nickelodeon series Rock Island Mysteries Returns to Queensland to film Season 2. Popular Network 10 and Nickelodeon International children’s series Rock Island Mysteries has returned to the Gold Coast, with cameras now rolling on the second season. There will be 20 new episodes of the Fremantle...
12 details you might have missed in 'Disenchanted'
Disney's sequel to "Enchanted," set more than 10 years later, stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden.
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Volume 1' Warp Speeds Onto Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023
Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment will release Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Volume 1 on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023, for the suggested retail price of $17.99!. Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six teenagers as they try to escape from their...
nickalive.net
'Bosé' Premieres December 1 In The United States, Exclusively On Paramount+
“BOSÉ” PREMIERES DEC. 1 IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. “Bosé,” Which Follows the Life of Legendary Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé, Premiered on Paramount+ in Latin America in November and Became One of the Top Scripted Series on the Service. Nov. 17, 2022 – Paramount+...
Comments / 0