How to Stream 'The Real Love Boat' For FREE on Paramount+

Set sail and look for love in The Real Love Boat! Catch up now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. In the new reality series, real-life singles are brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. Each single will tackle compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, but only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise.
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hi Pups. We just got a yelp for help 🆘! A rainstorm⛈️ has caused a major accident which has brought the city to a standstill. But the citizens of Adventure City don't need to worry. With Liberty’s street wit and Chase’s skill to redirect traffic, the roads will be cleared in no time. 🎮#PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
TeenNick Israel to Premiere 'Sky' Season 2 on December 11

TeenNick Israel (בטין ניק יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Sky (סקיי) season two on Sunday 11th December 2022!. סקיי 2: התאריך נחשף❗️ | עונה חדשה | טין ניק
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon

The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.4 w/ Luan & Leni Loud! | Room Tour & GRWM | Nickelodeon. Go behind the scenes of The Really Loud House with Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) who gives a room tour of Lori and Leni's room in the show - including a photo of Lori and Bobby! Then, join Luan Loud (Catherine Bradley) in the trailer as she gets ready to transform into her character!
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Banana Split Decision' on November 24

Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Banana Split Decision," It’s parent teacher conference night and the Loud parents (Jolie Jenkins, Brian Stepanek) find themselves endlessly running around from class to class. Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) has his heart set on the Banana Split that their parents have promised if the Loud kids get more good reviews than bad. (#106)
Monster High: The Movie Cast Records Songs! | Behind the Scenes | Monster High

Monster High: The Movie Cast Records Songs! | Behind the Scenes | Monster High. Go behind the scenes of Monster High: The Movie with Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), and Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) as they record songs from the movie - including "Three Of Us" and "Coming out of the Dark"! Stay tuned for their behind the scenes dance moves and tips to stay in sync!
'Transformers: EarthSpark' Introduces Franchise's First Non-Binary Character

Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s brand new CG-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series has just introduced the iconic franchise's first non-binary character!. The Transformers franchise just introduced its first non-binary character. Known as Nightshade in the computer-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series, the revelation is made during the two-part finale, “Age of Evolution.” As Optimus walks his team through his plan to raid Mandroid’s lair, the Autobot leader uses random household objects and toys to represent the terrain and his allies. That’s when Nightshade notices a penguin bobblehead and asks if the figurine can represent them.
Outright Games Teases 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' Video Game

Peppa Pig: World Adventures | Teaser Trailer | UK | PEGI | Outright Games. OINK OINK! 🐽 Calling all Peppa Pig fans! 🌈🐖🌈 Peppa is planning a new adventure with all your favourite characters from the TV series! The fun continues! Stay tuned, more oinktastic news coming soon!
'Bosé' Premieres December 1 In The United States, Exclusively On Paramount+

“BOSÉ” PREMIERES DEC. 1 IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. “Bosé,” Which Follows the Life of Legendary Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé, Premiered on Paramount+ in Latin America in November and Became One of the Top Scripted Series on the Service. Nov. 17, 2022 – Paramount+...

