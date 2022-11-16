Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s brand new CG-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series has just introduced the iconic franchise's first non-binary character!. The Transformers franchise just introduced its first non-binary character. Known as Nightshade in the computer-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series, the revelation is made during the two-part finale, “Age of Evolution.” As Optimus walks his team through his plan to raid Mandroid’s lair, the Autobot leader uses random household objects and toys to represent the terrain and his allies. That’s when Nightshade notices a penguin bobblehead and asks if the figurine can represent them.

