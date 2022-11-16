North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO