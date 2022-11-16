Read full article on original website
How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback
North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
School bus driver cited after crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver in Catawba County was cited with a ticket after causing a crash around noon Thursday, according to Catawba County Schools. The crash happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127. According to the school district, the bus driver tried turning left across traffic when it was hit by a car going south on Highway 127.
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
Man And Woman Arrested After Armed Robbery Attempt In Wilkes County
A man and a woman are in custody after reportedly trying to rob a North Wilkesboro convenience store using a taser Wednesday morning. 22-year old Ivan Long Jr and Autum Annette Jenkins, 22, were arrested by North Wilkesboro Police. The attempted robbery was at the Run-In on Sparta Road in...
Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague
Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
