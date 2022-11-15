Read full article on original website
wbry.com
Augusta Bowen Donnell
Augusta “Gustie” Bowen Donnell, 95, passed away at her home Wednesday, November 16, 2022. A native of Van Buren Co., she lived most of her life in Rutherford Co. In the past several years, she lived in Woodbury. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Parker and Renae...
wbry.com
Joanne Willie Paschal Smith
Mrs. Joanne Willie Paschal Smith, age 88, a native of Cannon County, Tennessee and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 6, 1934. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel D. Paschal and Willie S. Reed Paschal,...
ucbjournal.com
Jake Hoot and friends to perform at Backdoor Playhouse on Nov. 17
Cookeville – Jake Hoot, a Tennessee Tech alumnus, and winner of the 2019 season of The Voice, returns to campus Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Jake Hoot and Friends Open Mic Reunion at the Backdoor Playhouse. A reception and silent auction will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
Tennessee Tribune
Turner School of Construction Now Accepting Apps for the 2023 Class
NASHVILLE, TN — The Turner School of Construction Management (TSCM) for small, disadvantaged, minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses is one of the most unique and innovative education and community outreach programs in the construction industry. TSCM’s free training program offers participants the opportunity to improve their economic viability by...
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
Dresden Enterprise
Lions End Postseason Run at Fayetteville
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to save the day for the Dresden High School Lions Friday night in Fayetteville as they fell 42-17 to the still-undefeated Tigers in the second round of the state Class A playoffs. “We played good football the other night,” said Dresden head coach Keith...
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
WSMV
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
