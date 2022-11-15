ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, TN

wbry.com

Augusta Bowen Donnell

Augusta “Gustie” Bowen Donnell, 95, passed away at her home Wednesday, November 16, 2022. A native of Van Buren Co., she lived most of her life in Rutherford Co. In the past several years, she lived in Woodbury. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Parker and Renae...
WOODBURY, TN
wbry.com

Joanne Willie Paschal Smith

Mrs. Joanne Willie Paschal Smith, age 88, a native of Cannon County, Tennessee and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 6, 1934. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel D. Paschal and Willie S. Reed Paschal,...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Jake Hoot and friends to perform at Backdoor Playhouse on Nov. 17

Cookeville – Jake Hoot, a Tennessee Tech alumnus, and winner of the 2019 season of The Voice, returns to campus Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Jake Hoot and Friends Open Mic Reunion at the Backdoor Playhouse. A reception and silent auction will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Turner School of Construction Now Accepting Apps for the 2023 Class

NASHVILLE, TN — The Turner School of Construction Management (TSCM) for small, disadvantaged, minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses is one of the most unique and innovative education and community outreach programs in the construction industry. TSCM’s free training program offers participants the opportunity to improve their economic viability by...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Lions End Postseason Run at Fayetteville

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to save the day for the Dresden High School Lions Friday night in Fayetteville as they fell 42-17 to the still-undefeated Tigers in the second round of the state Class A playoffs. “We played good football the other night,” said Dresden head coach Keith...
DRESDEN, TN
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN

