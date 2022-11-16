Read full article on original website
Cellnex Telecom Completes Acquisition of UK Tower Assets of CK Hutchison
Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).
95% of Enterprises Have Deployed SD-WANs or Plan To Do So Within Next 24 Months, says IDC/GTT
GTT Communications, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced the results of a new study that found over 95% of enterprises have deployed software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) or plan to do so within the next 24 months. But nearly half (42%)...
IDEMIA Supports SK Telecom to Migrate eSIM Management Platform to Azure Public Cloud
IDEMIA, the leader in Identity Technologies, announced that it has supported SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, in successfully migrating its consumer eSIM management platform to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. Completed at the end of June 2022, the migration is in line with the Korean government’s announcement that...
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
Oracle Unveils New Technology Platform for Law Enforcement & First Responders
Oracle announced Oracle Public Safety Services, a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform provides a unified hardware and software suite that is designed to remove data silos, eliminate manual busy work, and empower first responders with real-time information and situational awareness to help them make more objective decisions when every second counts. The suite includes dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw $970 million Returned to U.S. Consumers
Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. These findings are...
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
Plintron Launches IMS & VoLTE in Italy over Public Cloud
Plintron has successfully implemented VoLTE launch in Italy over Public cloud & developed and deployed an in-house IP Multi-Media subsystems (IMS) platform based on standards defined by 3GPP and IETF. Plintron MVNE platform was upgraded to accommodate the network elements of IMS in addition to existing network elements. The project...
Magyar Telekom Taps Mavenir’s Containerized Converged Packet Core
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced the selection by Magyar Telekom, the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerized Converged Packet Core.
Vodacom Launches New Travel Data Bundles
Vodacom customers travelling overseas this festive season can now save on international roaming costs by taking advantage of the best international roaming bundles on South Africa’s leading network. Vodacom has launched the 1GB and the 5GB Travel Data bundles with a 7-day validity, available to connect in more than...
lkira, Infoblox Partner to Simplify Cloud App Management
Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has partnered with Infoblox to make it easier for enterprises to manage applications in complex distributed compute environments. Infoblox provides critical domain name and IP management and security services. Alkira’s Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) simplifies deployment and management of networks from data center to cloud.
Infineon, Stellantis Sign Partnership on Multi-year Delivery of SiC Chips
Infineon Technologies and the global automaker Stellantis have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding as a first step towards a potential multi-year supply cooperation for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. Infineon would reserve manufacturing capacity and supply CoolSiCTM "bare die" chips in the second half of the decade to the direct...
BAI Communications Completes Acquisition of ZenFi Networks
BAI Communications (BAI) announced the close of its acquisition of ZenFi Networks (ZenFi), a US East coast-based provider of digital infrastructure solutions and innovator in small cell deployment, offload & roaming services, fibre connectivity, and network edge colocation. ZenFi now becomes a BAI Group company, alongside Mobilitie and Transit Wireless...
Palo Alto Networks to Acquire AppSec Startup Cider Security
Palo Alto Networks announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cider Security (Cider), a pioneer in application security (AppSec) and software supply chain security. The proposed acquisition supports Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud’s platform approach to securing the entire application security lifecycle from code to cloud. Combined...
Federated Wireless, AWS Collaborate on 5G Private Wireless Deployment
Federated Wireless announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a private wireless deployment with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to support the university’s 5G innovation network. The deployment will increase research capabilities, enhance bandwidth and advance connectivity across the San Luis Obispo, California, campus. Cal...
VIAVI Opens New Optical Production Facility in Arizona
Viavi Solutions announced it has opened its new production facility in Chandler, Arizona. The company has added to U.S. manufacturing capacity as it has grown its presence in the state, including the move of its global headquarters. Since preparations to move its global headquarters from California began in 2021, the...
EXFO Unveils 400G Dual-port Test Solution
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced the FTBx-88480, an innovative dual-port test solution for fiber-optic transmission rates from 1G to 400G. The device features a modular, upgradable design to extend operators’ CAPEX investments, and a cloud-based collaborative software platform that connects all parts of network...
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
Dell Advances HPC and AI with Dell PowerEdge Servers
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organisations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modelling and datasets. New...
