ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenneth Jones proving to be quick study in move from point to shooting guard for Loyola Maryland men’s basketball [Baltimore Sun]

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
big10central.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
big10central.com

Oakland Mills graduate Baidy Ba qualifies for NCAA cross country nationals in sophomore season at Kent State [Baltimore Sun]

When Baidy Ba first arrived at Oakland Mills, he had no intention of running cross country. He saw himself as a basketball player and a sprinter. However, that all changed the first day of school his sophomore year. Coach Christopher Brewington pulled Ba out of his math class and gave him a pair of shorts and told him to come to practice. He showed up that day and never missed a practice the remainder of his high school career.
KENT, OH
The Des Moines Register

Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns – all in the first half – were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown. ...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Nov. 18

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski gives his thoughts on the Badgers men's hockey team's 4-3 victory against Lindenwood on Friday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's comeback win against Lindenwood. The Badgers scored on their own goal but recovered with two power-play goals...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball survives scare from No. 14 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved into rare air Saturday night with a thrilling five-set victory over Penn State to move a step closer to its fourth consecutive Big Ten Conference championship. The No. 3 Badgers outlasted the No. 14 Nittany Lions 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12 for just...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

Three things that stood out in Wisconsin's blowout win against Lindenwood

The take-care-of-business part of the schedule wrapped up on Saturday, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team did just that. The Badgers swept four straight home games against independent teams and made the last one the most comfortable, a 5-1 victory against Lindenwood at the Kohl Center. UW outshot...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy