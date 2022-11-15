Kenneth Jones proving to be quick study in move from point to shooting guard for Loyola Maryland men’s basketball [Baltimore Sun]

When Baidy Ba first arrived at Oakland Mills, he had no intention of running cross country. He saw himself as a basketball player and a sprinter. However, that all changed the first day of school his sophomore year. Coach Christopher Brewington pulled Ba out of his math class and gave him a pair of shorts and told him to come to practice. He showed up that day and never missed a practice the remainder of his high school career.

