Kenneth Jones proving to be quick study in move from point to shooting guard for Loyola Maryland men’s basketball [Baltimore Sun]

Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Towson volleyball continues run, sweeping Delaware for fourth straight CAA championship [Baltimore Sun]
When the Towson volleyball team captured its third consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship a year ago, the players helped design a ring celebrating the achievement that even coach Don Metil admitted was “a little bit over the top.”. So in the aftermath of the top-seeded Tigers’ fourth straight...
big10central.com
Oakland Mills graduate Baidy Ba qualifies for NCAA cross country nationals in sophomore season at Kent State [Baltimore Sun]
When Baidy Ba first arrived at Oakland Mills, he had no intention of running cross country. He saw himself as a basketball player and a sprinter. However, that all changed the first day of school his sophomore year. Coach Christopher Brewington pulled Ba out of his math class and gave him a pair of shorts and told him to come to practice. He showed up that day and never missed a practice the remainder of his high school career.
big10central.com
In matchup of high school football titans, St. Frances falls to IMG Academy, 27-16, in College Park [Baltimore Sun]
As a flag representing each Big Ten Conference school flew over Maryland’s SECU Stadium on Friday night, dozens of high school players — many with scholarship offers from those very schools — took to the field. St. Frances Academy, the No. 2 team in the nation entering...
big10central.com
Women’s basketball: Without leading scorer, Gophers lose at North Dakota State [Pioneer Press]
Minnesota was without burgeoning star Mara Braun on Thursday at the Scheels Center in Fargo, and she was missed. After building leads of eight points in the first half, the Gophers struggled to make baskets from the field and the free-throw line in a 71-65 loss to North Dakota State, their first loss of the season.
big10central.com
Caitlin Clark's status: 'Day to day' heading into Sunday's game vs. Belmont [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 19—IOWA CITY — Molly Davis' role on the University of Iowa women's basketball roster is thus:. Backup to Caitlin Clark at point guard. A depth provider at off guard. And a major insurance policy, just in case. The Hawkeyes have reached a "just-in-case" juncture. Clark aggravated a...
big10central.com
Penn State wins road game against Rutgers 55-10 on back of defense, special teams [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Nov. 20—PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State earned its ninth win of the season Saturday evening in Piscataway, taking down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road, 55-10. The game started out poorly for both offenses, as neither proved capable of moving the ball the length of the field.
big10central.com
Which Gophers football players are leaving, coming back or on the fence [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers will play their biggest football game of the season in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale against Iowa on Saturday, while at the same time juggling critical roster management situations. The rivalry game doubles as Senior Day, and that context is always more emotional for those playing in...
Sports Insider spotlights Bulldogs’ SEC season, World Cup, pro slap fighting
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
big10central.com
Varsity Q&A: Liberty volleyball’s MacKenna Wright on becoming a state champion [Baltimore Sun]
Liberty volleyball established itself as one of the best teams in Carroll County history Thursday night when the Lions finished a 20-0 season by winning the Class 2A state championship. The Lions beat Middletown, 2-1, at Harford Community College. Liberty was powered by a dominant offense with strong hitters such...
Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. – Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns – all in the first half – were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown. ...
big10central.com
Brunswick boys soccer beats Fallston in overtime, 3-2, for Class 1A state championship [Baltimore Sun]
Most people would consider an overtime game-winner in a state championship game a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Logan Malone and the Brunswick boys soccer team, it’s a twice-in-a-lifetime thing. Malone scored the championship-clinching goal less than two minutes into the first overtime of the Class 1A final against Fallston at...
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Nov. 18
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski gives his thoughts on the Badgers men's hockey team's 4-3 victory against Lindenwood on Friday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's comeback win against Lindenwood. The Badgers scored on their own goal but recovered with two power-play goals...
big10central.com
Third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball survives scare from No. 14 Penn State
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team moved into rare air Saturday night with a thrilling five-set victory over Penn State to move a step closer to its fourth consecutive Big Ten Conference championship. The No. 3 Badgers outlasted the No. 14 Nittany Lions 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12 for just...
big10central.com
Three things that stood out in Wisconsin's blowout win against Lindenwood
The take-care-of-business part of the schedule wrapped up on Saturday, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team did just that. The Badgers swept four straight home games against independent teams and made the last one the most comfortable, a 5-1 victory against Lindenwood at the Kohl Center. UW outshot...
Comments / 0