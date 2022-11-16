ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsW5A_0jCVQ4dc00
1 of 7

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night.

McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, but he was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson’s scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.

“I’ve been playing like crap lately and feeling like crap and shooting the ball really poorly, which is uncharacteristic,” McCollum said. “You’re going to make shots; you’re going to miss shots. My track record speaks for itself in how I work and how I perform. You just keep swimming.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green said his teammates playfully mauled McCollum in the locker room for fighting through his shooting woes.

“We all joked around in the locker room and said, ‘Welcome back,’” Green said. “That’s the C.J. we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s been under the weather for a few days now. We knew that he would get his legs back under him.”

The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 run, led by five points from reserve guard Jose Alvarado, to take a 104-91 lead. The Pelicans also got 19 points each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr., and they held Memphis to 15 fourth-quarter points.

McCollum hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and his seven overall helped the Pelicans finish with a season high 18 3-pointers on 38 attempts.

“You’ve got to tip your cap,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Obviously, they’ve got some lethal scorers in McCollum, Ingram and their teammates did a good job tonight.”

Morant had a 24-point first half to power Memphis to a 60-59 lead. Morant did his damage driving into the paint and also from the outside, going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range. He also made 6 of 8 from the foul line and had three first-half steals.

Dillon Brooks added 19 for Memphis.

But Morant wasn’t happy with his team’s 42-point second half.

“We’ve just got to be able to finish in the paint and knock down open looks,” he said. “That’s pretty much what we’ve been doing all season, which made us a good team offensively.”

TIP INS

Grizzlies: F/C Jaren Jackson made his season debut after missing the first 14 games after right foot surgery. He looked rusty on 3-of-14 shooting. … G/F Desmond Bane, averaging 24.7 points a game, was out with a sore right toe. … Morant returned after missing Sunday’s loss at Washington with left ankle soreness.

Pelicans: Williamson missed the game with a right foot contusion and is day-to-day to return, said coach Willie Green. Williams, who is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game, hurt his foot Saturday early in the fourth quarter of a 119-106 victory over Houston. Green said there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night when the Pelicans host the Bulls.

Grizzlies: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
SB Nation

An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sporting News

Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a 20-point scorer for the Rockets, had 26 points and eight rebounds in his first game against his former team. The Rockets, who came in with the NBA’s worst record, recorded 19 blocks, their most since they had a franchise-record 20 on the same date 38 years earlier (1984). Houston held the Mavericks to a season-low 30% shooting.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle, but there was no further word on Morant’s injury. He added that the team would further evaluate the situation on Saturday. For Jackson, who missed the first 14 games of the season, Friday’s performance was much better than his debut in Tuesday’s loss at New Orleans. In that one, Jackson had seven points, hitting only 3 of 14 shots and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Against Oklahoma City, Jackson scored first on a dunk then on a 3-pointer to get untracked. Jackson said the difference was probably a combination of shaking off the rust from the debut to getting two baskets early.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night. The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back to the delight of a heavily pro-Illini crowd. “I’m really proud of this group,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Fifteen down, the eighth-ranked team in the country, a lot of unknowns, a lot of guys who have never been there, never done anything remotely close to what this was about. Now it was a home court for us. I will say that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren’t on the trip with the Nuggets set to play in Dallas again Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would be available for the rematch.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him. And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again. “I thought a lot about that,” Thompson said about being patient. He scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Stephen Curry added 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 111-101 on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant has harsh comments about Nets’ starting lineup

The Brooklyn Nets have not looked like a championship contender through the early part of the season, and the current state of their roster has a lot to do with that. Ben Simmons has battled injuries and other issues. Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension. What the Nets have been left with is not exactly an All-Star starting lineup. Just ask Kevin Durant.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy