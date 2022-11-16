ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38R9YK_0jCVQ3kt00
1 of 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.

The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

“You just don’t want to go home on a losing note with the schedule that is up ahead of us,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Hopefully this gives us a little big of confidence.”

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tallied two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots. Buffalo has lost six in a row after a winless four-game homestand.

The Canucks scored power-play goals 1:12 apart to build a 5-2 lead midway through the second period. Horvat got his 14th on a breakaway before winning a face-off to set up Miller.

“For the majority of the game, I thought we played really well,” Horvat said. “We’re all really happy with our effort tonight.”

Vancouver ranks second in the NHL with 18 goals on power plays.

Bear got his first goal in eight games since Vancouver acquired him in an Oct. 28 trade with Carolina. Horvat’s backhand pass fed Bear in the high slot.

Skinner snapped a seven-game scoring drought with his first multigoal game of the season for Buffalo.

Rasmus Dahlin slipped a pass through two defenders to set up Skinner on the doorstep in the first period. Thompson made a nifty move and found Skinner wide-open in the left circle in the second.

Tuch redirected Owen Power’s point shot and bounced the puck past Martin in the second period for his eighth goal.

“It took us a little bit too long to push back,” Tuch said. “I wish we had done it halfway through the first or the second. But it’s a learning process.”

Mittelstadt brought the Sabres within a goal when he scored with 7:58 remaining in the game. It was Mittelstadt’s third goal in five games.

“When you win games by one goal, you learn how to win,” Boudreau said. “It’s important. Those are good wins.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Buffalo scratched forwards Kyle Okposo (lower-body injury) and Jack Quinn (undisclosed), and called up Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from the minors.

Vancouver put forward Jack Studnicka (lower body) on injured reserve and called up Lockwood, who got his first NHL point with an assist on Joshua’s goal.

JOKIHARJU RETURNS

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a facial fracture.

Canucks: Host the Kings on Friday night.

Sabres: Open a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Ottawa.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season. “Any time you have a goose egg and you’re supposed to score and help the team win hockey games and we’re not winning hockey games, it weighs on you,” Boeser said. “That’s what I get paid to do so I’ve got to make sure I continue to find ways to put the puck in the back of the net and that comes with hard work.” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau believes both Boeser and Demko needed a game like this to build their confidence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “But you have to win ugly in this league at times. I thought Korpi was outstanding.” Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Harris, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight. Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Defense Should’ve Been Addressed Months Ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new media darling, Jordie Benn. The veteran defenseman has been getting all the gushing attention after making a few excellent defensive plays during a recent win. That’s right, a 35-year-old, injury-plagued, well-travelled player who makes the league minimum is the guy making the big plays for a highly skilled team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup favourite. But unfortunately, there is something wrong with this picture, and it should’ve been corrected in the offseason.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy