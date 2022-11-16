ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEg3d_0jCVPvrJ00
1 of 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a victory over Philadelphia, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss.

Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15 shots before leaving in the second period with a leg injury, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 in relief.

Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist, Nick Seeler scored and Travis Konecny added a power-play goal for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots in his third straight loss.

LIGHTNING 5, STARS 4, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime as Tampa Bay beat Dallas.

Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists.

Ian Cole, Ross Colton, Nick Paul and Stamkos all scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa also scored, and Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Tavares scored his 400th goal, Matt Murray made 34 saves in his return to Pittsburgh and Toronto raced by the Penguins.

The 14-year veteran Tavares added an assist on the night he became the 107th player in NHL history to reach 400 goals.

Murray, who won Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, held his ground in the second period after Pittsburgh trimmed an early three-goal deficit to one, buying Toronto time to eventually pull away.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

CANUCKS 5, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as Vancouver beat Buffalo to snap a three-game skid.

The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres.

PANTHERS 5, CAPITALS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes as Florida beat Washington.

Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves for his first win since Nov. 3.

Dylan Strome and John Carlson scored for Washington.

PREDATORS 2, WILD 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville over Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22

Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season. “Any time you have a goose egg and you’re supposed to score and help the team win hockey games and we’re not winning hockey games, it weighs on you,” Boeser said. “That’s what I get paid to do so I’ve got to make sure I continue to find ways to put the puck in the back of the net and that comes with hard work.” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau believes both Boeser and Demko needed a game like this to build their confidence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off. His teammates still earned Los Angeles’ fourth victory of a rough season with a second-half surge catalyzed by Austin Reaves, who scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime, and finished off by Davis’ 16 points in the fourth quarter. “I’d be glad if I had zero points and we won,” Davis said. “We’ve got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time.” After dropping 37 on the Nets, Davis had his second consecutive prolific game in James’ absence, even going 18 of 21 from the free throw line. Davis has back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since last Feb. 2-3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy