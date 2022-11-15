Blazers hang on to beat Spurs 117-110 with strong defense down the strecth

Damian Lillard showed his strength and Drew Eubanks filled a void to help Portland grab win No. 10







The Portland Trail Blazers (10-4) held on to beat a tanking San Antonio Spurs squad 117-110 behind 29 points from Jerami Grant and a double-double from Damian Lillard in 22 points and 11 assists.

The Spurs came out hot behind some shot making from Devin Vassell who had 16 points in the first half on four made 3-pointers.

Jakob Poeltl went to work in the paint as well against Jusuf Nurkic, who only played seven minutes in the first half.

Drew Eubanks got more run in place of Nurkic and made a couple solid plays at the rim. But it was once again Jerami Grant keeping Portland in the game with 19 points and two late 3-pointers to finish with 19 first half points.

When it wasn't Grant, Shaedon Sharpe made a big impact with 13 first half points, which did not include a transition alley-oop that might have been Sharpe's greatest show of athleticism yet. He got fouled and missed the poster dunk on Isaiah Roby.

Grant scored 10 more points in the third to help Portland stay in front heading into the fourth up 93-89. However, eight turnovers from the Blazers kept the Spurs in it with a couple missed passes from Lillard and a bad one from Nassir Little to the scorer's table.

But when you play a young and tanking team like San Antonio, things tend to work out and they did down the stretch for Portland.

San Antonio took the lead at 106-100 past the midway point of the fourth, but a closing crew of Lillard, Simons, Grant, Hart and Eubanks all made big contributions.

Eubanks had a big and-one to put Portland back up 107-106, Lillard had a block and then turned it into a deep 3-pointer, Simons hits a fadeaway at the shot clock buzzer, Hart and a steal turn into an easy transition bucket and Grant played solid defense as always.

Defensively, the Blazers held the Spurs to only four points in the final five minutes while Portland scored 17, ultimately making the difference.

No moment was bigger than Lillard's block though, which led to a Spurs foul and Lillard standing up and firing up the crowd in the corner with some emotion from the Blazers' star.

That fight despite a tough night shooting is an embodiment of the Blazers 10-4 start so far. Fight at all minutes of the game, and it got the job done once more to avoid an ugly loss to the Spurs.

Standout stats

Turnovers: San Antonio has a young roster, and offensively worked well to start but often missed on some cutting passes. That led to 12 first half turnovers while the Blazers were a little more careful, only having four first half turnovers. That trend didn't continue as the Blazers had 11 turnovers in the second half to finish with 15. Still, they got the Spurs to cough it enough, finishing with 19.

Eubanks steps up: While the game-by-game plus/minus is definitely a flawed stat, Eubanks filled it up by finishing +28. It certainly showed in his hustle and him stepping into more minutes with Nurkic not getting a full run. Eubanks closed out the game and had an and-one down the stretch that put Portland back in the lead 107-106 as he finished with nine points and seven boards.

Lillard facilitator: While the Spurs did a solid job containing Lillard with early and often double-teams, the star guard went to work around the youngsters with 11 assists to go along with his 22 points. Lillard still hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch and showed the needed emotion toward the end when he had a big block on defense.

Game grade: B-

It was definitely an up and down night as the Spurs stayed in it all the way to the last few minutes of the game. Lillard's emotion changed the trajectory of the game along with the rest of the closing crew. That spirit is what has lifted Portland to a 10-4 start and what continues to make believers out of the fans. Now they'll need to sustain that going forward to make believers of the rest of the NBA.

