Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Video: Athena turns heel during the November 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During the November 18th 2022 edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
nodq.com
JBL explains why he wore baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW
Wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022 and it became a topic of discussion social media. During Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, JBL explains why he wore baggy pants…. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
nodq.com
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
What is being said about Jonah (Bronson Reed) possibly returning to WWE
As previously noted, Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) is one of several names that has been rumored to be returning to WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE and he’s got to make a decision. Will it be New...
nodq.com
Mick Foley explains why he made the decision to leave Twitter
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained why he made the decision to leave Twitter…. “It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”
nodq.com
AEW Dynamite falls to lowest viewership numbers since June of 2022 just prior to Full Gear
The November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition prior to Full Gear, drew 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo. This week saw a drop of 112,000 viewers from last week’s show which drew 930,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted...
nodq.com
Trailer revealed for AEW: Fight Forever video game and CM Punk removed from cover art
On Friday night, a trailer was released for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game. A “coming soon” message was displayed but the release date for the game still hasn’t been confirmed. The trailer hyped up features such as career mode, the various match types and weapons that can be used, and being able to create your own wrestler.
nodq.com
Video: Braun Strowman’s social media comments referenced during WWE Smackdown
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. During the November 18th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a backstage confrontation between Strowman and Ricochet...
nodq.com
Video: MJF addresses backstage drama and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite ends
After the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF cut a promo in front of the fans. MJF brought up recent backstage drama in the company as well as AEW President Tony Khan…. “Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bullsh*t has gone...
nodq.com
Toni Storm gives her thoughts on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During an interview with TheRinger.com, AEW interim women’s champion commented on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title…. “Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”
nodq.com
Belief that Chelsea Green making a return to WWE is a “done deal”
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. “WWE bound, most likely. It’s been talked about within the company as it’s something that is happening. I don’t know if she’s put pen to paper, but she did just finish up with IMPACT. So it makes sense. Presumably that says she’s in. Can’t confirm a contract signing, but can confirm that they are talking about it as if it is a done deal, within the company.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)
nodq.com
The latest regarding CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and status with AEW
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.
nodq.com
AEW star feels that WWE’s Mandy Rose deserves “a little bit more respect”
Mandy Rose is closing in on 400 days as the WWE NXT women’s champion. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy…. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
nodq.com
The Death Triangle vs. The Elite officially confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2022
During the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW trios champions Death Triangle cut a promo and called out The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for a match at Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. The Elite did not appear in front of the fans but a graphic appeared on the screen that confirmed the match.
nodq.com
CM Punk jokes about altercation with The Elite: “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room”
CM Punk did commentary during Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. At one point, a reference was made to Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite in AEW. Punk brought up his injury by saying “everything is hurt, I’m nursing everything” and then joked about the altercation by saying “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room.” Announcer John Morgan then joked that Punk shouldn’t be allowed to do press conferences.
nodq.com
Baron Corbin speaks his mind about independent wrestlers and says WWE is for “elite level athletes”
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Baron Corbin gave his thoughts on independent wrestlers…. “[Johnny Gargano has] done some great things for somebody that nobody expected anything from. A lot of these guys, it’s a bragging right. Ten years, I’ve been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? I made a phone call, and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That’s how it works. I don’t need to go work for a hot dog and popcorn in your local gymnasium. That’s not what I do. It’s not a bragging right for me to go, ‘Ah, I drove around in my buddy’s Honda Civic for six hours to go to this show and then drive 12 hours to this show and the car broke down and we ran out of gas, and we didn’t money to eat. That’s not something you brag about.”
nodq.com
Bobby Fish asked about Adam Cole’s absence from AEW television
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “a number of people have brought up being very concerned” for Adam Cole. Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. While speaking to to Steve...
nodq.com
Recently returned WWE star says being released in 2021 was “one of the worst experiences of my life”
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Top Dolla reflected on being released from WWE in 2021…. “I’ve worked to get to that point. We had the fastest call-up ever in NXT history. To then be released a month later it was like, I felt.. I didn’t know that this would happen. I had no assurances that I’d be back in WWE again. So I felt like maybe the two years that I had spent in NXT, getting to that point was just a waste of my time, because I was gonna have to go do something else now. What ended up happening, which was a blessing, was the fact that, I always stayed in contact with Hunter [Triple H].”
nodq.com
Predictions for the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW’s last PPV of the year is finally upon us and while the build has seemed a little weak we know from experience that their PPVs usually deliver the goods. Here I will break down my predictions for the show…. Zero Hour: Brian Cage vs Lance Archer or Ricky...
nodq.com
Update on Kevin Owens heading into the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE
As previously noted, Kevin Owens suffered an injury during Sunday night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the latest information regarding Owens and the War Games match at Survivor Series during Wrestling Observer Radio…. “He’s doing rehab at the Performance Center. It was confirmed...
Comments / 0