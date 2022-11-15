Read full article on original website
What Kind of Dried Fruit Is Healthiest?
Getting the minerals, vitamins, fiber, and phytonutrients you need every day can be as simple as eating some fruit. One reliable way to add fruit to your daily routine is by purchasing dried fruit. Dried fruit is easier to carry on the go, though some dried fruits are higher in calories and sweetened with added sugars. Opt for unsweetened versions when shopping for dried fruit snacks if you're searching for a healthy option.
Here’s How Much Caffeine You Can Really Have in a Day
If you’re a daily caffeine drinker, you may not be all that interested in giving up your ritual. You might even argue that little extra help waking up your brain or maintaining energy in the afternoon is healthy in and of itself (including for the people who interact with you!). But the question “Is caffeine healthy?” is certainly a classic topic of debate: with caffeine being a central nervous system stimulant and considered a psychoactive substance, there’s the argument that consuming too much of it can affect your health negatively.
Do You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Your Answer Matters
There are two main camps when it comes to morning brushing: Those who wake up thinking, "Ew, I gotta get this sticky stuff off my teeth right now," and those who figure they might as well wait until after breakfast to brush away the crumbs. Whichever camp you're in, you...
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
Life is Short: Here’s How to Make the Most of It
Originally Posted On: https://kayleighzaraa.com/2022/07/life-is-short-heres-how-to-make-the-most-of-it/.html. Many people have been asking themselves, “what’s it all about?” and “why are we talking about making the most of life?” In today’s world, we’re living in a fast-paced society where time is limited. We’re constantly being bombarded with new information and opportunities, but it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as too much time. It’s always important to make the most of your life.
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
Fruit and vegetables: Is it better to peel them?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Many people's default when preparing fruit and vegetables is to peel them. But often, it's not necessary. There are important nutrients in the peel. And, what's more, discarded fruit and veg peels contribute to climate change. Fruit and vegetables are rich sources...
High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Whip up these 5-minute Enchilada Scrambled Eggs, they’re a high-protein, high-fiber breakfast that’s quick and delicious! Plus, they’re low-carb, gluten-free, and vegetarian. High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs. I’ve been making these fluffy scrambled eggs often because I try...
Himalayan Pink Salt: Usage, Benefits, and Side Effects
Every year, new food trends emerge, and fresh kitchen ingredients grab our interest. Adding different oils to salts, many individuals modify their diets and habits to be as healthy as possible and eliminate anything harmful to their health. Can we, however, continue to trust the new introductions? One example of the ongoing disagreement over the actual health benefits of these foods is pink salt, sometimes known as ‘Himalayan salt.’ A pinch of salt may elevate or spoil a dish. Without this vital component, our food would be bland and tasteless.
