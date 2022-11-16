ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Terry Roberts, Georgia hold off Bucknell

Terry Roberts scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Georgia to a 65-61 victory over visiting Bucknell on Friday in the opening round of the Sunshine Slam in Athens, Ga. Roberts finished shooting 7 for 20 from the field, including 2 for 7 from...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia's promising NCAA run in women's soccer ends at North Carolina

On Thursday night, the Georgia Bulldogs continued the advancement of the women’s soccer program by making their seventh appearance in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament and program history. Georgia faced a difficult task going on the road to face the No. 2-ranked North Carolina...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Two Jackson police officers recovering following standoff

JACKSON — Two Jackson police officers are recovering from injuries they sustained during a standoff with an armed man following a report of a screaming man at 172 Fox Hollow Wood Drive in Jackson at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Just over 16 hours later, Donald Rivers Waits...
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Archer Aviation announces $118 million plant at Covington airport

COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
COVINGTON, GA

