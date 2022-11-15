Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Can Muscle Relaxers Help Treat Migraine?
Muscle relaxers aren’t a first-line treatment for migraine. Still, a doctor or healthcare professional may prescribe certain muscle relaxers, such as tizanidine, to treat migraine or other types of headaches. But in most cases, the risks may outweigh the benefits. Migraine is a debilitating, intense form of headache that...
Healthline
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman with a rare brain disease says doctors repeatedly dismissed her condition, blaming it on mental illness
Daisy Simpson, 34, says her brain disease was overlooked due to an earlier psychosis diagnosis. Simpson says she believes the stigma stops her accessing specialized care for her Moyamoya disease. Mental illness overshadowing a physical diagnosis is a recognized bias in medical care. A woman with a rare brain disease...
FDA warns of increased child poisonings from cough medicine
More children are overdosing on the cough suppressant benzonatate as prescriptions for the drug — sold under the brand name Tessalon — have increased, a study released Tuesday found. Researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say their findings, published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is...
Healthline
How to Avoid Cholesterol Spikes During the Holidays
The holiday season can put a strain on your heart health due to the amount of unhealthy food consumed. Experts explain how cholesterol is affected this time of year and what you can do about it. Lifestyle choices and seeking treatment from your doctor can keep your heart healthy. The...
CBS News
Children's health leaders call for emergency response as respiratory viruses continue to spread across the US
MIAMI -- Seasonal flu activity is "elevated across the country," with "high" or "very high" respiratory virus activity in more than half of US states, according to an update published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And health care systems nationwide continue to feel the strain...
Healthline
Adding CBD to THC Won’t Reduce the Effects of Cannabis That Get You ‘High'
Some research has suggested that CBD can mitigate the effects associated with cannabis products containing THC. A recent study has found the inverse, suggesting that inhaling CBD alongside THC did not protect participants from the short-term effects of a THC “high.”. Some experts say that consuming CBD alongside or...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Stroke and Arm Pain
Strokes can often lead to pain, numbness, weakness, and a reduced range of motion in your arm and shoulder. Fortunately, arm and shoulder pain can typically be managed with treatments like pain-relieving medication and physical therapy. You might not associate a stroke with arm pain, but arm and shoulder pain...
Covid-19 rebound may be more common in people who take Paxlovid, early study suggests
CNN — Cases of Covid-19 rebound following treatment with the antiviral medication Paxlovid – where infections rev back up again after people complete their five-day course of the medication – appear to be at least twice as common as doctors previously knew, a new study suggests. Covid-19 rebound also seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid compared with those who don’t take the antiviral, although it can happen in either circumstance.
Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.
Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
Healthline
Can You Have Asthma Without Wheezing?
Wheezing is a hallmark symptom of asthma, but not everyone experiences it. You may have a cough or more silent symptoms of asthma. In rare cases, the absence of wheezing could suggest severe asthma. Asthma is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. The passages that carry...
TODAY.com
Doctors alarmed by rise in vitamin K shot hesitancy, refusal for babies
Babies are born with very little vitamin K in their bodies, so one of the first shots they receive is an injection of the nutrient within hours of entering the world. It’s a simple step to prevent a potentially life-threatening problem. Vitamin K is needed to support normal blood clotting. Without it, babies can bleed uncontrollably into their intestines and brains, which can lead to brain damage and death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. The risk persists for the first six months of life.
Healthline
Does Eating Horseradish Affect IBS Symptoms?
There’s a well-established connection between a person’s diet and IBS symptoms. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common type of gut disorder that affects. of the general population. It’s characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort, bloating, cramping, and gassiness. There’s a well-established relationship between...
Healthline
How a 'Leaky Gut' May Impact Asthma Risk
A new study looks at the potential link between a “leaky gut” and asthma risk. People with severe asthma were found to have higher levels of biomarkers that indicate a leaky gut. Researchers are still learning about the health implications of having a leaky gut. This week, the...
Healthline
How Does Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Look Inside the Body?
Your heart is made of strong muscles to pump blood around your body. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a condition that thickens some of the heart muscles, making it harder to pump blood. Usually, HCM affects the ventricular septum, which is located between your right and left ventricles (the lower chambers...
Healthline
Why Fentanyl Vaccine Could Be a Game Changer for Opioid Epidemic
Researchers say a new vaccine shows promise in blocking fentanyl from entering a person’s brain. They say the vaccine could help reduce overdoses and aid in addiction recovery. Experts, however, point out that the new vaccine has only been tested on rats, so more research is needed on its...
Healthline
Capsulitis of the Foot: How to Find Relief
Capsulitis is a painful condition in the ball of the foot that can progress over time. But if treated early with some simple interventions, you may be able to avoid chronic pain or surgery. The human foot is an amazing structure. It’s comprised of. , 33 separate joints, and...
Healthline
Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?
Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
Healthline
What Tests Can Diagnose a Stroke?
Every minute counts when it comes to getting the correct diagnosis for a stroke. Specific imaging tests can not only diagnose a stroke, but can also determine the type of stroke. An accurate diagnosis is essential for ensuring you get the right treatment. Stroke happens when the blood supply to...
Comments / 1