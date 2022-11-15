Babies are born with very little vitamin K in their bodies, so one of the first shots they receive is an injection of the nutrient within hours of entering the world. It’s a simple step to prevent a potentially life-threatening problem. Vitamin K is needed to support normal blood clotting. Without it, babies can bleed uncontrollably into their intestines and brains, which can lead to brain damage and death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. The risk persists for the first six months of life.

