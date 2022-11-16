The Stars are in the middle of a challenging transition, and so far, everything seems to be working pretty well. In getting a new coaching staff and adding some key players, the Stars stated during the off-season that they wanted to be better at scoring goals. At the same time, new bench boss Pete DeBoer said he wanted to build on the defensive structure that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years and didn't want to lose that by being too risky.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO