Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
Detroit News
Wings' third-period explosion sparks 7-4 victory over Sharks
Moritz Seider picked a great time to score his first goal this season. Seider's third-period goal snapped a tie and sent the Red Wings to a 7-4 victory in San Jose, also ending the Wings' four-game winless streak. David Perron, who had a goal and two assists, found Seider near...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Saturday in Smashville
Tampa Bay puts a three-game winning streak on the line against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 19 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Win Streak to Four Games as Preds Foundation Hosts Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Nashville Predators will look for their fourth consecutive win Saturday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of...
NHL
What does it take to build a team of fast play and creative thinking?
The Stars are in the middle of a challenging transition, and so far, everything seems to be working pretty well. In getting a new coaching staff and adding some key players, the Stars stated during the off-season that they wanted to be better at scoring goals. At the same time, new bench boss Pete DeBoer said he wanted to build on the defensive structure that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years and didn't want to lose that by being too risky.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Game Preview: 11.19.22 at WPG
PIT: 7-7-3 (17 points) | WPG: 10-4-1 (21 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL) ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue along their three-game road trip with a visit to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. Last season, Pittsburgh went 2-0-0 against Winnipeg. Jeff Carter (1G-1A), Danton Heinen (1G-1A) and Evan Rodrigues (2A) led the team in scoring with two points apiece in those games. The Penguins are 15-3-0 in their last 18 meetings with the Jets. Since the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011, Pittsburgh is 8-4-0 there, and 7-2-0 in its last nine visits to Canada Life Centre.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Giving thanks for the top line and special teams
This week Razor and Heika discuss special teams, current standings, recent travel, and much more. Razor and Mike ponder some important questions as they wind down another road trip: How good are the special teams for the Stars this season? Do the standings in mid-November mean anything? Has the recent travel schedule taken a toll on the players (and the media)? What should the top line be called? How long into a podcast can Mike stay positive?
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Flames will not skate today with the early game start (2 p.m. MT) and held an optional practice Friday, with Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Brett Ritchie sitting for maintenance. Below are the lines and D pairs the team used in their game Thursday against Tampa...
NHL
Clutterbuck Playing the Hits
Cal Clutterbuck is on the cusp of setting the NHL's hits record. Considering Cal Clutterbuck has thrown 3,624 hits during his 16-year career, it's hard to recall specific collisions, but there's at least one that stands out to the Islanders veteran. It came during Clutterbuck's first season with the Islanders...
NHL
Morning Skate for November 19
* For the first time in 2022-23 and 20th time in NHL history, 30 teams will be in action as part of a 15-game Saturday. * Five teams are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, including Connor McDavid and the Oilers who are set to face off against Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights in Edmonton.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Penguins
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand tonight as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets sit...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: Game recap
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens fell 6-4 against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. It was the first meeting between the Canadiens and the Blue Jackets this season. Sam Montembeault got the nod between the pipes for the Habs, while Joonas Korpisalo started for the Blue Jackets. The home...
Comments / 0