Read full article on original website
Related
Tigers overcome sluggish start to earn Bi-District Championship
, , The Daingerfield Tigers overcame a sluggish start and multiple penalties to become Bi-District Champions as they defeated Anderson-Shiro on Nov. 11 at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Tigers and Owls were scoreless after the first quarter, with both teams unable to punch the ball into the endzone. Daingerfield broke the stalemate in the second period, as Chase Johnson hit Amarion Simon-Jones for a 97-yard touchdown pass. A Jonathan Solis extra-point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, which was a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. Johnson then added a 13-yard touchdown run...
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Joaquin High School football team will have a game with Beckville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
cbs19.tv
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Center's Kaden Dixon
CENTER, Texas — When the playoffs roll around, the best rise to the top. Center running back Kaden Dixon went way above and beyond in the first-round matchup against Liberty-Eylau. As the rain continued to fall on a cold Hallsville night, Dixon was staying hot on the field as...
lightandchampion.com
Football Playoff Schedule
The Center Roughriders will meet the Aubrey Chaparrals for the area championship Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler. Center will be the visiting team. Tickets will be $5 for adults and students. Credit card or debit card only at the gate, no cash. The game will be streamed online at nfhsnetwork. com. Subscribe (in the upper right corner) $11.99 per month.
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: Alto is my football state champion
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We’re right in the middle of high school football playoff season. I’ve already named my state champion: Alto. Alto is known for great football. This past year an administrator at the school committed an error...
lightandchampion.com
Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau
The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
Lights go out on Shelbyville’s season
Lights go out on Shelbyville’s season Colton Bragg Thu, 11/17/2022 - 06:11 Image Lights go out on Shelbyville’s season Body A power outage in the...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
KWTX
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
lightandchampion.com
BRK Meats conducts groundbreaking ceremony
BRK Meats (dba Beef Producers of Texas) is a family-owned East Texas business. The company is a USDA meat processing facility in operation for more than four years in Carthage. Wednesday’s groundbreaking event was for a new harvest unit and a primal removal unit scheduled for construction in Tenaha.
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
East Texas News
Police chase ends in Woodville
WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
Here’s Why One Full City Block of Kilgore, TX is Called “World’s Richest Acre”
Listen, I realize I am going to catch some hell for this, and deservedly so. But I never knew the story behind the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, TX. I mean I've seen the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore, but strangely enough never really thought much past "oh wow, cool."
KTRE
Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses. “The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”
Comments / 0