ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State

It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Last Saturday couldn't have gone any worse for the Wolfpack. Not only did NC State lose to Boston College in disappointing fashion, it also lost multiple critical offensive players for the foreseeable future which will be released in the moments leading up to the game. But not...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to standout JUCO safety

The University of Louisville has 15 commitments in the Class of 2023, which ranks as one of the best in school history. But the staff is not finished with the class. U of L could add multiple players to the class in the last few weeks before signing day next month and on Thursday night the Cardinals offered a junior college standout safety. Coffeyville Community College safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Louisville extended him an offer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy