The University of Louisville has 15 commitments in the Class of 2023, which ranks as one of the best in school history. But the staff is not finished with the class. U of L could add multiple players to the class in the last few weeks before signing day next month and on Thursday night the Cardinals offered a junior college standout safety. Coffeyville Community College safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Louisville extended him an offer.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO