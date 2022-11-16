ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, WY

Public Notice No. 11326

The Platte County Predatory Animal Board will hold a public meeting on. Monday, December 5, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Directors of the board representing livestock interests will be elected at this meeting. Budget for 2023 will be addressed. For more information, contact Platte County Predatory Animal Control Board. Mic Burr, President:...
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
City Council follows County Commissioners in approving plan for East Pershing Boulevard repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following in the steps of the Laramie County Commissioners, the Cheyenne City Council approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. A resolution states that the plan below will be adopted for areas between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. The area is chosen because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

