harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
Crystal Edwards vs. Charlotte Hatmaker, et al. — automobile dispute. Heather Stidham vs. Charles Fields — dissolution of marriage. Mike Johnson vs. Big Lots, LLC — personal injury. Courtney Leigh Bowling, et al, vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare — alleged medical negligence. The Bank of New York...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
wymt.com
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
Joel Michael Guy Jr appeal response accuses law enforcement of entering home illegally
Joel Guy Jr is appealing a decision that denied him a new trial.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
wymt.com
BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
WATE
Become a driver for ETHRA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
wymt.com
Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
Greene Co. authorities arrest 4 in reported hotel drug bust
BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people on Wednesday, Nov. 16 when deputies working surveillance reported suspicious activity at an Exit 23 hotel in Bulls Gap. A news release from authorities states that police followed a man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar, into a hotel room. The release states that […]
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after being found with stolen law enforcement weapon, equipment: police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after being found with several stolen weapons and equipment from Tennessee law enforcement agencies during a parole check, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marques Smith, 21, was the subject of a parole check-in on Wednesday. While checking on...
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
q95fm.net
Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County
Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
NTSB: Fatal plane crash in KY was near runway during foggy morning, with airport lighting out of service
