The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. Deputies served the warrant on 45-year-old Michelle Jackson of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson to the Knox County Detention Center, he witnessed her pull baggies of what is believed to be meth out of her pants and attempt to drop them to the ground next to his cruiser. Prior to that, the deputy along with jail staff had asked her several times if she had drugs on her and she had told them no. In addition to the parole violation charges, she is now charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO