Wake Forest, NC

bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Starts Jamaica Classic Off with a Win, Beats La Salle 75-63

Wake Forest is off and running in the Jamaica Classic, taking down the La Salle Explorers 75-63. The Deacs once again started off the game slowly on offense, which is becoming a concerning trend early in the season. Yet again, Wake looked stagnant and was just not getting any good looks at the basket. Through the first nearly 9 minutes of game time, the Deacs were 2-10 from the field for 5 points and trailed 5-12. Thankfully, Damari Monsanto came into the game and hit a couple of three pointers to spark the Wake Forest offense.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Pack Therapy: More QB injuries for NC State

NC State and Louisville are going to play a football game on Saturday. What they’ve done all season is the equivalent of dressing up as Spider-Man and pointing at each other and recreating the meme. • Louisville lost at Syracuse. NC State lost at Syracuse. • Louisville lost at...
RALEIGH, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Clayton, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLAYTON, NC
James Tuliano

The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC

One of the essential things to note about your town is what grocery stores are available for you to shop in. Most towns might have a couple of chains, but Cary has many options, ranging from broad to niche markets. Here's a list of 9 different grocery stores you can find in Cary.
CARY, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Boylan Heights Neighborhood Guide (Live, Eat, Drink, Arts)

The historic Boylan Heights neighborhood is one of the premier places to live in Raleigh on the immediate edge of downtown, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district in 1985. Boylan Heights is one of the neighborhoods in Raleigh we could see ourselves...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh

A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Don’t Miss The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Tonight

The annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting is our community’s official kick off to the holiday season, showcasing the magic that downtown offers. It returns on Friday, November 18th, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Arrive by 6:15 to see the tree light up. There’s something for everyone, […]
RALEIGH, NC

