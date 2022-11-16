Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Related
bloggersodear.com
Wake Forest Starts Jamaica Classic Off with a Win, Beats La Salle 75-63
Wake Forest is off and running in the Jamaica Classic, taking down the La Salle Explorers 75-63. The Deacs once again started off the game slowly on offense, which is becoming a concerning trend early in the season. Yet again, Wake looked stagnant and was just not getting any good looks at the basket. Through the first nearly 9 minutes of game time, the Deacs were 2-10 from the field for 5 points and trailed 5-12. Thankfully, Damari Monsanto came into the game and hit a couple of three pointers to spark the Wake Forest offense.
Pack Therapy: More QB injuries for NC State
NC State and Louisville are going to play a football game on Saturday. What they’ve done all season is the equivalent of dressing up as Spider-Man and pointing at each other and recreating the meme. • Louisville lost at Syracuse. NC State lost at Syracuse. • Louisville lost at...
cbs17
‘Imma get him’: Former NC State player threatened, stalked Wolfpack head coach, warrant states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Imma get him. Dave Doeren and the rest.”. Raleigh police are saying that was a threat made Monday on Twitter toward N.C. State Football Head Coach Dave Doeren by former Wolfpack player Joseph Isaac Boletepeli. In addition to making threats, Boletepeli is charged with...
Clayton, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Cardinal Gibbons High School basketball team will have a game with Clayton High School on November 18, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC
One of the essential things to note about your town is what grocery stores are available for you to shop in. Most towns might have a couple of chains, but Cary has many options, ranging from broad to niche markets. Here's a list of 9 different grocery stores you can find in Cary.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
thisisraleigh.com
Boylan Heights Neighborhood Guide (Live, Eat, Drink, Arts)
The historic Boylan Heights neighborhood is one of the premier places to live in Raleigh on the immediate edge of downtown, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district in 1985. Boylan Heights is one of the neighborhoods in Raleigh we could see ourselves...
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
cbs17
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
WRAL
Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
Raleigh tree lighting 2022: Unofficial start to the holiday season | Watch
The holiday season has officially started in Raleigh!
North Carolina State University officials say principal development program is helping students
(The Center Square) — Officials with North Carolina State University’s Educational Leadership Academies presented an overview of their principal development program for lawmakers on Tuesday. Members of the House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future heard from Bonnie Fusarelli, director of the N.C. State...
cbs17
Intersection at Chapel Hill Road, Hillsborough Street reopens after morning crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Hillsborough Street where a crash happened Friday morning has reopened. Officers say the crash involved one vehicle, but it is unclear what they crashed into. The closure caused heavy delays during the morning commute, according...
WRAL
Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
Don’t Miss The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Tonight
The annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting is our community’s official kick off to the holiday season, showcasing the magic that downtown offers. It returns on Friday, November 18th, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Arrive by 6:15 to see the tree light up. There’s something for everyone, […]
Comments / 0