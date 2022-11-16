Wake Forest is off and running in the Jamaica Classic, taking down the La Salle Explorers 75-63. The Deacs once again started off the game slowly on offense, which is becoming a concerning trend early in the season. Yet again, Wake looked stagnant and was just not getting any good looks at the basket. Through the first nearly 9 minutes of game time, the Deacs were 2-10 from the field for 5 points and trailed 5-12. Thankfully, Damari Monsanto came into the game and hit a couple of three pointers to spark the Wake Forest offense.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO