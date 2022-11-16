ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Singapore’s Temasek writes off US$275 mln in FTX

Temasek International, Singapore’s state investment fund, is writing off US$275 million it had invested in the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX before its collapse, it announced in an official statement on Thursday. “In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective...
forkast.news

Sam Bankman-Fried regrets bankruptcy filing, blames “messy accounting”: Vox interview

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed on Friday, said he regrets the company’s bankruptcy filing, blamed the downfall on “messy accounting” and criticized regulators. He spoke in a Twitter interview with the Vox news site on Thursday. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried told VOX...
forkast.news

HK crypto over-the-counter service Genesis Block to end trading: Reuters

Genesis Block, a cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading service in Hong Kong, will close its trading portal on Dec. 10, Reuters reported on Friday citing an email the company sent to clients. Fast facts. Genesis Block will not take in new users and is asking users to withdraw their funds, according to...
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Bullish says it has no exposure to FTX

Crypto exchange Bullish has said it does not have any exposure to now-bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research, and expects FTX’s bankruptcy to have no impact on Bullish’s operations. The exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Limited and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Fast facts. “During early...
forkast.news

Australia to revamp cryptocurrency rules after FTX collapse

Australian financial authorities will start talks with the cryptocurrency industry and aim to introduce rules for regulating exchanges next year after one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms, FTX.com, collapsed last week, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review. “These developments highlight the lack of transparency...
forkast.news

FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows

Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17. The “crypto asset borrowings at fair value” was the largest liability item, reaching US$3.7 billion, according to the unaudited balance sheet disclosed in the court filing.
forkast.news

New FTX chief says lack of controls at bankrupt exchange ‘unprecedented’

John J. Ray III, a Chicago-based lawyer and new CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has criticized the lack of “appropriate corporate governance” across many FTX Group companies under Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX. Fast facts. “Never in my career have I seen such...
forkast.news

Bahamas regulator orders transfer of all FTX digital assets to government wallet

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (Commission) on Nov. 12 ordered the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission, for “safekeeping,” in an announcement on Nov. 17. Fast facts. “Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect...
forkast.news

FTX contagion in S.Korea: GOPAX halts Genesis-backed DeFi

South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX has halted withdrawal of principal and interest payments in its decentralized finance (DeFi) service GOFi, which brokers products from global crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, LLC., the exchange announced on Thursday in Asia. Fast facts. The suspension of fund withdrawal and interest payments at crypto...
forkast.news

South Korea freezes Terra cofounder Daniel Shin’s US$104 mln in assets; CEO Do Kwon tweets he was wrong, not fraudulent

South Korea’s Seoul Southern District Court approved local prosecutors’ request on Thursday to freeze some US$104 million in assets belonging to Terraform Labs cofounder Shin Hyun-seung, or Daniel Shin. Local authorities believed the assets were illegitimately earned through the LUNA cryptocurrency, local media reported. Earlier on Thursday, Shin...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with top 10 cryptos, led by Polygon’s Matic

Bitcoin fell during Thursday afternoon trading in Asia along with all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins, led by declines in Polygon’s Matic. Bitcoin lost 1.46% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,597 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether fell 3.54% to US$1,204, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
forkast.news

Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100 mln LUNA cashout: report

Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported. Fast facts. Shin, also known as Shin Hyun-seung, reportedly said he sold more...
forkast.news

Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. Fast facts. The Blockchain Association filed its amicus brief on Tuesday, saying: “The SEC’s extremely...
forkast.news

Taiwan’s Crypto Future

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 17, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Recent GDP data showed that Taiwan’s economy is doing better than expected, but demand for the country’s biggest export – microchips – has been hit hard. As global inflation continues to be a big contributor to the hit on the country’s number one export, so too has the zero-COVID policy in the Chinese mainland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy