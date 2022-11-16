Read full article on original website
FTX's bankruptcy filings show the situation is much worse than anyone thought. From a million creditors to a stunning lack of oversight, here are the craziest details.
As a slew of bizarre details emerge from the filings, Sam Bankman-Fried has said his biggest regret is filing for bankruptcy in the first place.
Singapore’s Temasek writes off US$275 mln in FTX
Temasek International, Singapore’s state investment fund, is writing off US$275 million it had invested in the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX before its collapse, it announced in an official statement on Thursday. “In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective...
Sam Bankman-Fried regrets bankruptcy filing, blames “messy accounting”: Vox interview
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed on Friday, said he regrets the company’s bankruptcy filing, blamed the downfall on “messy accounting” and criticized regulators. He spoke in a Twitter interview with the Vox news site on Thursday. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried told VOX...
HK crypto over-the-counter service Genesis Block to end trading: Reuters
Genesis Block, a cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading service in Hong Kong, will close its trading portal on Dec. 10, Reuters reported on Friday citing an email the company sent to clients. Fast facts. Genesis Block will not take in new users and is asking users to withdraw their funds, according to...
Crypto exchange Bullish says it has no exposure to FTX
Crypto exchange Bullish has said it does not have any exposure to now-bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research, and expects FTX’s bankruptcy to have no impact on Bullish’s operations. The exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Limited and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Fast facts. “During early...
Australia to revamp cryptocurrency rules after FTX collapse
Australian financial authorities will start talks with the cryptocurrency industry and aim to introduce rules for regulating exchanges next year after one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms, FTX.com, collapsed last week, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review. “These developments highlight the lack of transparency...
FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows
Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17. The “crypto asset borrowings at fair value” was the largest liability item, reaching US$3.7 billion, according to the unaudited balance sheet disclosed in the court filing.
Genesis crypto broker freezes withdrawals; Winklevoss’s Gemini, S. Korea’s GOPAX exchanges affected
Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading, owned by the venture capital Digital Currency Group, announced a pause in withdrawals of assets lent to the firm’s brokerage arm, Genesis Global Capital, on Wednesday. The move is now rippling through the company’s multiple trading partners. Genesis Global Capital pays a...
New FTX chief says lack of controls at bankrupt exchange ‘unprecedented’
John J. Ray III, a Chicago-based lawyer and new CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has criticized the lack of “appropriate corporate governance” across many FTX Group companies under Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX. Fast facts. “Never in my career have I seen such...
Bahamas regulator orders transfer of all FTX digital assets to government wallet
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (Commission) on Nov. 12 ordered the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission, for “safekeeping,” in an announcement on Nov. 17. Fast facts. “Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect...
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch says proof of reserves shows sufficient reserves to match clients’ stake
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch’s proof of reserves summary, that was shared on Thursday, stated that as of Nov. 4, the exchange’s overall holdings of crypto and fiat balances in Indian Rupees (INR) exceeded those held by the exchange on behalf of its users. Fast facts. CoinSwitch engaged consulting...
FTX contagion in S.Korea: GOPAX halts Genesis-backed DeFi
South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX has halted withdrawal of principal and interest payments in its decentralized finance (DeFi) service GOFi, which brokers products from global crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, LLC., the exchange announced on Thursday in Asia. Fast facts. The suspension of fund withdrawal and interest payments at crypto...
South Korea freezes Terra cofounder Daniel Shin’s US$104 mln in assets; CEO Do Kwon tweets he was wrong, not fraudulent
South Korea’s Seoul Southern District Court approved local prosecutors’ request on Thursday to freeze some US$104 million in assets belonging to Terraform Labs cofounder Shin Hyun-seung, or Daniel Shin. Local authorities believed the assets were illegitimately earned through the LUNA cryptocurrency, local media reported. Earlier on Thursday, Shin...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with top 10 cryptos, led by Polygon’s Matic
Bitcoin fell during Thursday afternoon trading in Asia along with all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins, led by declines in Polygon’s Matic. Bitcoin lost 1.46% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,597 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether fell 3.54% to US$1,204, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100 mln LUNA cashout: report
Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported. Fast facts. Shin, also known as Shin Hyun-seung, reportedly said he sold more...
Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC
U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. Fast facts. The Blockchain Association filed its amicus brief on Tuesday, saying: “The SEC’s extremely...
China and US renew commitment to tackling climate crisis but differences remain
China and the US have renewed their partnership to tackle the climate crisis, and are working closely and productively on ways of bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, China’s head of delegation has said. The surprise news from Xie Zhenhua, who briefed a small group of journalists at the Cop27...
Down 18%, Is the S&P 500 a Safe Place to Invest Right Now?
Investing duirng a bear market isn't easy.
Taiwan’s Crypto Future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 17, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Recent GDP data showed that Taiwan’s economy is doing better than expected, but demand for the country’s biggest export – microchips – has been hit hard. As global inflation continues to be a big contributor to the hit on the country’s number one export, so too has the zero-COVID policy in the Chinese mainland.
