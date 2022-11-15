Read full article on original website
Related
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
insideevs.com
Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price
Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
My Fox 8
Best Power Wheels
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids love emulating adults, which is why they’re fascinated with ride-on toy cars and the ability to be just like the adults around them. Getting to drive around and explore on their own also offers a little independence and fosters creativity.
Aviation International News
Archer Rolls Out Four-seat Midnight eVTOL
Archer Aviation yesterday publicly revealed at its Palo Alto, California facility a production version of the four-seat eVTOL the company aims to get into service in 2025. Dubbed Midnight, the all-electric aircraft bears similarities to Archer’s subscale Maker technology demonstrator, a two-seat prototype the company has been flight testing over the past year. Both are fixed-wing models with 12 rotors—six stationary propellers on the wing trailing edges provide lift, while the six others on the wing leading edges tilt forward to transition from hover to cruise flight.
Bloodhound LSR Is Going For A Green Land Speed Record
Earlier this year, we reported that the infamous Bloodhound land speed record car's development was back on track, but with a twist. Instead of using fossil fuels, the team now wants to break the land speed record while not emitting a single gram of carbon into the atmosphere. This news came a few months after we asked the question of why anyone would bother getting involved in such an antiquated endeavor.
helihub.com
GE delivers 250th CT7-2E1 engine
GE’s CT7-2E1 hit a significant milestone with its 250th engine delivery. The 250th CT7-2E1 engine was shipped to Leonardo in late September in support of the AW149 and AW189 helicopter programs respectively. According to Elissa Lee, Director of GE Aerospace’s Commercial Turboshaft Engines, “The production rate for the CT7-2E1...
US News and World Report
Rimac Nevera Sets Record For Fastest Production Car
Croatian manufacturer Rimac is known for building eccentric hypercars with sleek styling and impressive performance figures. Now, the brand can say its Nevera EV is officially the fastest electric production car on the market, for now. Rimac went to the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, which features two four-km...
KEF’s Uni-Core technology wins Innovation of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022
If you want lots of bass from a small box, KEF’s clever Uni-Core driver arrangement delivers.
RideApart
Ariel Motor Company To Unveil Ace Black Edition At Motorcycle Live 2022
Are you planning to attend Motorcycle Live 2022? It runs from November 19 through 27 at the NEC Birmingham in England, and will feature the latest and greatest new bikes from a wide variety of your favo(u)rite manufacturers. That includes world premieres, such as the extremely limited-edition Ariel Ace Black Edition.
navalnews.com
Damen selects Rheinmetall to supply next-gen MLG27-4.0 gun systems for F126 frigates
The 27mm cal. MLG27 4.0 light naval gun is a member of the new SeaSnake RCWS family of products made by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH of Unterlüß, Germany, a Group subsidiary with multiple locations. The core element of the remotely controlled MLG27 4.0 is the BK-27M revolver gun. In use throughout the German Navy, the predecessor of the new MLG27 4.0 serves as secondary armament on Germany’s current F125 frigates.
Top Speed
The Moto Parilla Tricolore Electric Bike Boasts More Carbon Fiber Than Your Favorite SBK
Italy is home to some impressive auto-makers, and while we’re pretty sure you know about Lamborghini and Ducati, Moto Parilla is one of the country's more unknown brands. Based out of Reggio Emilia, the company specializes in curating exceptional electric bikes carved out of carbon fiber, and for 2023, it has a new product to drool over - the Moto Parilla Tricolore electric bike - which has more carbon fiber than some superbikes.
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
aiexpress.io
Hesai Technology announces fully solid-state LiDAR
Hesai Technology formally unveiled the FT120, a totally solid-state, near-range blind spot LiDAR designed for ADAS collection manufacturing autos. FT120 is a totally solid-state LiDAR with no transferring elements inside. It’s designed for near-range blind spots and has a 100° x 75° ultra-wide discipline of view (FOV). FT120 has gained over a million models of anticipated quantity from main OEMs. All of the merchandise are anticipated to be delivered within the second half of 2023.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
3printr.com
Shell and GE Additive present oxygen-hydrogen micromixers at Formnext 2022
During formnext 2022, the global additive manufacturing event, Shell International B.V. and GE Additive unveiled the results of a joint design and engineering project – an additively manufactured oxygen hydrogen micromixer. This complex, non-functional, demonstration part, was printed in nickel alloy 718 on a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system, installed at Shell’s 3D Printing CoE and Workshop, part of the company’s Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA) in the Netherlands.
bikeexif.com
Twinshock Twins: Two Yamaha flat trackers built to race
Alex Winkler wears many hats. By day he’s an industrial mechanic—but by night, he puts those skills to work in his home garage, restoring and rebuilding vintage bikes. When the weekend rolls around, Alex wheels his creations out of the garage and goes racing. While we can all...
globalspec.com
25 hour flight data and cockpit voice recorders introduced by Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division, a leading supplier of flight data recorder solutions has introduced a 25-hour flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) designed for use on military fixed-wing and rotor aircrafts. The latest additions to Curtiss-Wright’s compact, lightweight Fortress product family, the Fortress FDR-25 and Fortress...
retrofitmagazine.com
Repair Failed Shear Connections in Concrete Parking Structures
V2 Composites, a provider of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) repair solutions in precast concrete, introduces the new and improved T-Biscuit, a go-to solution for the repair of failed shear connections in concrete parking structures. V2’s proprietary carbon fiber T-Biscuit has proven to be the simplest and most economical solution...
CNET
Bambu Lab Announces the P1P, a Customizable 3D Printer With Insane Speed
Bambu Lab, creator of the successful X1 Carbon 3D printer, surprised everyone with the launch of a new 3D printer: the P1P. The P1P will feature similar extreme speeds to the X1 at a much lower price. The outer shell is also customizable, so each printer can be unique. What's...
Comments / 0