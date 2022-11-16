Read full article on original website
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Virginia Wins Emotional Game Over No. 5 Baylor
Las Vegas, NV-- No. 16 Virginia trailed by three points at halftime to No. 5 Baylor in the first round of the Continental Tire Main Event, but came out firing to use a 27-3 run to start the second half and held on to beat the Bears 86-79. After an...
Please Bear With Me: It is TCU week
It was a rough night in Waco for the Baylor Bears as they were unable to score a touchdown in a 31-3 beating by the Kansas State Wildcats. It was an incredible turnout in a blackout themed game for the fans, but the team wasn't able to rise to the occasion.
Updated scouting report on TCU 4-star running back commit Cameron Cook
Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook gives TCU a talented running back pledge in the Horned Frogs' 2023 recruiting class. Cook, a top 20 running back in the country per 247Sports, impressed in a somewhat abbreviated junior season in Fall 2021, then on the elite camp circuit in the spring.
Armaan Franklin leads No. 16 Virginia past No. 5 Baylor
Keyonte George is one of the best players in college basketball, but it was Armaan Franklin that stole the show on Friday night. Franklin scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half to help No. 16 Virginia to beat No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the first game of the Continental Tires Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Predicts Baylor Upset of TCU
The ever-outspoken Paul Finebaum does not believe in the TCU Horn Frogs
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco
On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast Area Round matchup between No. 1 China Spring and Kaufman
CORSICANA, Texas — The second round of the playoffs are upon us, which means the matchups just keep getting better. And this week, two teams that have been state-ranked this year in 4A-Division I meet up for a berth in the regional semifinals. China Spring and Kaufman play Friday...
mckinneychristian.org
Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close
On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
brownwoodnews.com
Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round
BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Baylor Alumnus, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to host food drive at Baylor-TCU game benefitting local food pantry
WACO, Texas — Former NFL quarterback and Baylor Alumnus Robert Griffin III is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive during the Baylor -Texas Christian's football game Nov. 19. Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco. The Robert Griffin III Foundation will be partnering up with the pantry to make this goal happen, according to Shepherd's Heart.
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
tcu360.com
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
247Sports
