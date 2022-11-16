ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

247Sports

Please Bear With Me: It is TCU week

It was a rough night in Waco for the Baylor Bears as they were unable to score a touchdown in a 31-3 beating by the Kansas State Wildcats. It was an incredible turnout in a blackout themed game for the fans, but the team wasn't able to rise to the occasion.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Armaan Franklin leads No. 16 Virginia past No. 5 Baylor

Keyonte George is one of the best players in college basketball, but it was Armaan Franklin that stole the show on Friday night. Franklin scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half to help No. 16 Virginia to beat No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the first game of the Continental Tires Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
coveleaderpress.com

Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco

On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
WACO, TX
mckinneychristian.org

Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close

On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
MCKINNEY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Massive Riesel stands between Bangs, trip to third round

BANGS – A dominant offensive effort and a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach carried the Bangs Dragons to a bi-district victory a week ago, and now a team very similar to fifth-year head coach Kyle Maxfield’s squad awaits in the Class 2A Division I Region II area round – the Riesel Indians.
BANGS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena

The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor Alumnus, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to host food drive at Baylor-TCU game benefitting local food pantry

WACO, Texas — Former NFL quarterback and Baylor Alumnus Robert Griffin III is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive during the Baylor -Texas Christian's football game Nov. 19. Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco. The Robert Griffin III Foundation will be partnering up with the pantry to make this goal happen, according to Shepherd's Heart.
WACO, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

