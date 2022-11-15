Read full article on original website
Son detained for brutal killing of parents
A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed his father Clive, 67, and his mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2 this year.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother,...
‘Bully’ jailed for 32 years for murdering woman and burying body in forest
A “bully” who claimed he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder.The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon appealed for others with concerns about controlling relationships to contact police following the sentencing of her killer Andrew Burfield, 51, who murdered and buried the mother-of-two in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.In a statement read outside Preston Crown Court on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies said: “Mr Burfield is a bully and controlled Katie throughout the relationship. She expressed concern throughout that relationship...
Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed
A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
BBC
Blyth stabbing: James Rutherford admits murdering brother Gary Wilkie
A man has admitted stabbing and killing his brother in a town street. James Rutherford, 35, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to the murder of Gary Wilkie, 46, in Blyth on 2 August. Mr Wilkie died a short time after being found seriously wounded in the Northumberland town in...
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Mystery man in final video with murdered Idaho students has been identified and is 'cooperating with police'
The man who was filmed with two of the four murdered Idaho students in their last hours has been 'identified' and is 'cooperating with police,' according to one of the victims' sisters. The young man's name has not yet been made public but he was he was filmed walking up...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Washington Examiner
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body. April Wright, 28, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and confessed that she and her wife, Rachel Wright, 28, were responsible for the 2020 death of Leviticus Kuchta, 10.
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
University of Idaho ‘Rambo-style’ murder weapon reveals chilling clues about suspect in 4 students’ deaths, expert says
THE "Rambo-style" military knife believed to be used to murder four college students could reveal a lot about the suspect who remains at large, a forensic expert says. Former medical examiner Joseph Scott Morgan suggested that the at-large killer may have known the four University of Idaho students as police search for the weapon used in the "targeted" attack.
Boy outsmarts potential kidnapper by asking cashier to pretend she's his mum
Kidnapping is a terrifying possibility for parents and children all around the world, but one 10-year-old managed to save himself with some seriously quick thinking. Sammy Green, 10, a savvy fourth grader from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, knew that he was in danger when a woman began following him as he walked home from school on Friday (11 November).
Murder accused drained victim’s bank account, court told
A man accused of murdering his partner drained her bank account in the weeks after her death, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.After Ms Ware’s disappearance on May 7 2021, every week Brown collected her prescription medication and withdrew money at a cashpoint using her new bank card, which was delivered to the address of his sister Cheryl, the trial at Hove Crown Court heard on Wednesday.He would then leave the cash and medication in a...
Alabama police say father arrested as four young sisters disappear from small town
Alabama police are asking the public for help in finding four young sisters that have disappeared from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that they had been missing since 11.35am. They were last seen in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters are all members of the Buchanan family – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2, ABC3340 reported. The sisters are all described as white – Aaliyah Grace is 5’1” (156cm) and 85 pounds (39kg) with...
Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl
Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019.News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison.Brown's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges.Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap...
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
Idaho Student Murders: Police Reveal Others Were Home During Quadruple Homicide, Searching For 'Rambo'-Style Knife As Food Truck Video Shows Final Hours
Investigators are still looking into the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as new information continues to come to light.Moscow Police Chief James Fry shared this week that two additional roommates were in the home at the time of the killings on Sunday. Neither were injured or held hostage.As they hunt for answers, local police have joined forces with the FBI and state police to catch the suspect and locate the murder weapon. College housemates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
