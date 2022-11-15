Read full article on original website
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough
EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns
The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
