Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

UNCW Sets CAA 400 Free Relay Record

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In its final swim of the fall semester schedule, the UNCW women's 400 Freestyle Relay set a program and Colonial Athletic Association record with a time of 3:20.37 on Friday at the Gamecock Invitational. The Seahawks finished second in both meets behind host South Carolina. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Break Away from Trojans

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball outscored Mount Olive 21-5 over the final four minutes to pull away from the Division II Trojans, 84-59, on Wednesday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, 1-2, recorded their first victory under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin with five players scoring...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

School Record Falls At Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The UNCW women's 400 Medley Relay topped a solid outing on the first day of the Gamecock Invitational when it set a school record with a time of 3:41.55 on Wednesday at the Carolina Natatorium. Host South Carolina holds leads in both meets after one day...
COLUMBIA, SC
uncwsports.com

No. 25 UConn Presents Major Challenge For Seahawks

STORRS, Connecticut – Three days removed from a difficult road matchup with Big 12 opponent Oklahoma, the UNCW men's basketball team heads to the Northeast to take on UConn late Friday in the second leg of an early-season test with high major opponents for the Seahawks. UNCW battles the...
WILMINGTON, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing charges after crashing into church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing a list of charges, including hit and run after an early morning crash. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police, officers responded to call about a car crashing into the First Presbyterian Church on S. 3rd St. around 2am on November 9. When they arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina native Roberta Flack has ALS, can no longer sing

A representative for North Carolina Native Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
News Leader

General Lejeune and his camp

If you have had your television on during the last few weeks, you’ve seen the ads about compensation for people on or near Camp Lejeune and its burn pits. After watching these ads for a couple of weeks, I began to wonder about this camp and the man whose name it bears.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Updated: 7 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 10 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers. Two...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

