uncwsports.com
UNCW Sets CAA 400 Free Relay Record
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In its final swim of the fall semester schedule, the UNCW women's 400 Freestyle Relay set a program and Colonial Athletic Association record with a time of 3:20.37 on Friday at the Gamecock Invitational. The Seahawks finished second in both meets behind host South Carolina. The...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Break Away from Trojans
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball outscored Mount Olive 21-5 over the final four minutes to pull away from the Division II Trojans, 84-59, on Wednesday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, 1-2, recorded their first victory under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin with five players scoring...
uncwsports.com
School Record Falls At Gamecock Invitational
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The UNCW women's 400 Medley Relay topped a solid outing on the first day of the Gamecock Invitational when it set a school record with a time of 3:41.55 on Wednesday at the Carolina Natatorium. Host South Carolina holds leads in both meets after one day...
uncwsports.com
No. 25 UConn Presents Major Challenge For Seahawks
STORRS, Connecticut – Three days removed from a difficult road matchup with Big 12 opponent Oklahoma, the UNCW men's basketball team heads to the Northeast to take on UConn late Friday in the second leg of an early-season test with high major opponents for the Seahawks. UNCW battles the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
How fat are North Carolinians? Which food is most comforting? We have the meat (of the answers)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you: North Carolinians are too fat. In fact, North Carolina ranks as the 15th worst state nationally for having the biggest problem with being overweight and obese. We are sorry to point our fat finger, but Southerners, in general, share […]
Guy Fieri special will spotlight beaches, eateries of eastern North Carolina this Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up! This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri […]
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 17: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 6,000 new cases were reported.
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing charges after crashing into church
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing a list of charges, including hit and run after an early morning crash. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police, officers responded to call about a car crashing into the First Presbyterian Church on S. 3rd St. around 2am on November 9. When they arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene.
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina native Roberta Flack has ALS, can no longer sing
A representative for North Carolina Native Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.”
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged...
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
News Leader
General Lejeune and his camp
If you have had your television on during the last few weeks, you’ve seen the ads about compensation for people on or near Camp Lejeune and its burn pits. After watching these ads for a couple of weeks, I began to wonder about this camp and the man whose name it bears.
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Updated: 7 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 10 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers. Two...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Kim Boulanger says the incident happened last Monday, Nov. 7, when her 7th-grade son, Aiden, was on...
