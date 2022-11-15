Read full article on original website
Western Nebraska rancher tabbed as new state ag director
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has selected rancher Sherry Vinton to be the state’s next ag director. Vinton, the first Vice-President with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, owns and operates a large cow/calf herd near the western town of Whitman. Pillen says Vinton will help implement his vision of growing the...
Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Fight Winter Heating Bills with Weatherization and Other Financial Assistance
KANSAS – Home heating is predicted to be more expensive this winter. This can be especially challenging for those with lower incomes. To help with lowering energy bills, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) provides state weatherization agencies with tools and funding to provide low-income families with free-of-charge, energy-efficient upgrades to their homes.
Gov. Kelly Proclaims Nov. 18 National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18 as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This third annual observance shines a light on the need for injury and violence prevention. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all diseases combined....
Survey Hopes to Find Out Why So Many Kansas Foster Families Quit the System
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas child welfare officials want to know why nearly 500 families quit the state’s foster program in just a few years. The Kansas News Service reports the state is now conducting a survey to find out. The Kansas Division of the Child Advocate...
