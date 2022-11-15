Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) tumbled as much as 26.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The alternative video platform posted strong user growth in the third quarter but a sharp operating loss, leading investors to sell the stock. As of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18, the stock is down 24.2% this week.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
NASDAQ
My Best No-Brainer Crypto Stock for 2023 and Beyond
The recent major event in the cryptocurrency industry, specifically the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, has shone a light on just how opaque the digital asset world really is. The complexity is inherently difficult to understand, and it spurs calls from naysayers about why digital assets have no future. Consequently,...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
If you're an investor with the risk tolerance to take positions in growth stocks, there are certainly an abundance of them trading discounted right now. However, it's important to focus on investments in companies with quality underlying businesses. A stock might be on sale for a good reason, but price alone doesn't tell you whether it's a wise long-term addition to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher Following Another Choppy Trading Day
(RTTNews) - Stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday. The choppy trading on the day extended the volatility seen over the past several sessions. The Dow climbed 199.37 points or 0.6 percent...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Axis Capital (AXS) Stock
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS has been gaining momentum on the back of better pricing, margin expansion, new business opportunities as well as solid market presence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $5.50 and $7.28, indicating an increase of 4.7% and 32.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 5%.
NASDAQ
Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Tumbled This Week
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) didn't make its investors happy this week. On the announcement of the Israel-based fintech's latest piece of financial engineering, they sold the stock off by nearly 26% over the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So what. In a regulatory...
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial Corp, Radian Group and LTC Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/22, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/2/22, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 1.06% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Could Dogecoin Reach $1?
Remember the good old days of 2021? Crypto investors enjoyed all-time highs as the entire asset class hit a peak value of more than $2.8 trillion, and just about every cryptocurrency reached a new record. Yet arguably the most talked-about cryptocurrency to come out of the 2021 market was Dogecoin...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
What Makes Boyd Gaming (BYD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
