Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Florence + The Machine postpone rest of UK tour due to broken foot: “My heart is aching”
Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot. In a statement posted to Instagram, Welch revealed that she unknowingly played last night’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with the fracture, and had the break confirmed this morning after an X-Ray.
NME
Colchester councillor calls for Blur hometown warm-up gig
Colchester Council’s culture boss is calling on Blur to stage a warm-up gig in the city ahead of their huge Wembley reunion shows. As the Daily Gazette reports, frontman Damon Albarn grew up in Colchester and met guitarist Graham Coxon when they were both studying at The Stanway School (known then as Stanway Comprehensive).
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet Draws Women, Younger Demos In Limited Opening – Specialty Box Office
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet-starring, edgy cannibal road trip romance Bones And All pulled in young demos (79% in the 18-34 rage) and women (54%-46% female) for an opening weekend gross of $120k, or $23.9k per screen average in five theaters. That’s respectable and in line with distributor UAR expectations although below recent debuts including Banshees of Inisherin and Tár last month and The Fabelmans last week, where PSAs all cracked $40k. “I’m hoping over the Thanksgiving period, the audience has an appetite for it,” said UAR president Erik Lomis as Bones And All is set to expands nationwide Wednesday. The film...
NME
The Offspring, Simple Plan, Billy Talent and more announced for Slam Dunk spin-offs in Italy and France
Slam Dunk will be expanding to Europe in 2023, with new editions of the famed rock and punk festival set to debut in Italy and France next June. Both will come after next year’s iteration of Slam Dunk in the UK, which heads to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday May 27, and the Temple Newsam in Leeds on Sunday May 28. Thus far, 42 bands have been announced for the main events, with The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining.
NME
Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”
Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand”. See details below, and buy tickets here. Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9).
NME
Reintroducing VERY Festival, Bangkok’s three-day celebration of indie, rock and pop
The international touring circuit has finally sprung back to life in Asia after years of silence. Artists big and small are not only staging their own headline concerts, but also eagerly joining festival bills to create joyful experiences for music fans of all stripes. Creating sweet lasting memories – that’s...
NME
Company behind Kanye West’s Stem Player cuts ties with rapper and begins work on “Ye-free” device
Kano Computing, the company that developed the Stem Player to allow fans to listen to and customise songs from Kanye West‘s ‘Donda’ albums, has severed ties with the rapper. Alex Klein, CEO and co-founder of Kano, has said in a new interview that his company has had...
NME
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
NME
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
NME
Enter Shikari release collaborative single with Cody Frost, ‘Bull’
Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘Bull’ – you can listen to it below. The song features Cody Frost and marks the band’s second collaboration of the year, following on from this summer’s ‘The Void Stares Back’ with Wargasm. “We’ve known...
NME
Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre
Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
NME
‘Behind Every Star’ review: South Korea’s hectic entertainment industry becomes dramedy fodder
As the world comes round to the powerhouse that is South Korean entertainment, it only makes sense that screenwriters would eventually mine the ins and outs of their own industry for inspiration. Enter Behind Every Star, tvN’s latest K-drama and a show that takes the spotlight from the public-facing actors and shines it on the unsung heroes of Seoul’s illustrious entertainment industry.
NME
‘Run Into You’: Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo time travel in new teaser
South Korean television broadcaster KBS has unveiled a new teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Run Into You. The new 30-second clip was shared through KBS’s YouTube channel on November 17 and features protagonists Yoon Hae-joon (You are My Spring’s Kim Dong-wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Come and Hug Me’s Jin Ki-joo).
NME
Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album
Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below. Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.
NME
Honey Dijon – ‘Black Girl Magic’ review: an expert demonstration of fierce house music
Honey Dijon is a wizard when it comes to making feel-good dancefloor symphonies. But then that should be a given since she was born in Chicago, the birthplace of house music. Enamoured by a culture that was on her doorstep, Dijon later continued her journey in New York where she made a name for herself as a go-to party DJ, fashionista and activist. Despite producing music for over two decades, Dijon’s entertaining debut solo album, ‘The Best Of Both Worlds’, only arrived in 2017, before she then courted the mainstream earlier this year with her contributions to Beyoncé’s house and Ballroom-inspired album ‘Renaissance’.
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
NME
Bob Dylan announces ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set
The 17th volume of Bob Dylan‘s long-running Bootleg Series will focus on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Set to arrive on January 27, ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.
NME
‘Borderlands’ developer Gearbox acquires ‘Risk of Rain’ series
Gearbox has announced an acquisition of roguelite shooter Risk Of Rain, and says a “very special passion project” is on the way. In a statement published yesterday (November 17), Gearbox – the publisher behind 2020’s Risk Of Rain 2 – announced that it had purchased the Risk of Rain series from developer Hopoo Games.
NME
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ co-creator Yuji Naka arrested over insider trading
Sonic The Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka was among three people arrested this week for alleged insider trading. While employed at Square Enix, Naka is alleged to have purchased 10,000 shares in Aiming Co after it had signed a lucrative contract to help create a Dragon Quest mobile game, before that information had been made public. Naka reportedly spent 2.8million Yen (£17,000) on the shares, but it has not been disclosed whether Naka sold them or not.
Comments / 0