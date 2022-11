After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, Party with a Purpose, a cause-driven gala in Philadelphia that supports cancer research, is back, again, at The Union League in Center City. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) was selected as the beneficiary, and funds raised at this year’s event will be dedicated to lung cancer research. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) hosted its annual gala, Party with a Purpose at The Union League in Center City. Party with a Purpose is Philadelphia’s elite cause-driven gala to support lifesaving cancer research at the AACR.

