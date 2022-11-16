Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beavis and Butt-Head Think the Chinese War Sword Rocks – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Comedy Central
Beavis and Butt-Head Think the Chinese War Sword Rocks – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head watch the informercial for the Cold Steel Chinese war sword and are instantly mesmerized. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it...
Megatron Arrives | Transformers: EarthSpark | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL
Transformers: EarthSpark | Megatron Arrives | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films and Series...
How To Stream 'Blue's Big City Adventure' For FREE on Paramount+
New York City becomes Blue York City in Blue's Big City Adventure! Stream the brand new Blue's Clues & You! movie now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. In the new Paramount+ Original Movie, Josh and Blue are headed to the Big Apple to audition for a Broadway...
NECA TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom Casey Jones Commercial | NECA - Natl Entertainment Collectibles Association
NECA TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom Casey Jones Commercial | NECA - Natl Entertainment Collectibles Assoc. The TMNT X Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera Casey Jones is coming soon! More information coming soon! Stay tuned to NECA's socials below to stay updated!. Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+!...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hi Pups. We just got a yelp for help 🆘! A rainstorm⛈️ has caused a major accident which has brought the city to a standstill. But the citizens of Adventure City don't need to worry. With Liberty’s street wit and Chase’s skill to redirect traffic, the roads will be cleared in no time. 🎮#PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
Network 10 and Nickelodeon Int'l Series 'Rock Island Mysteries' Returns to Queensland to Film Season 2
Network 10 and Nickelodeon series Rock Island Mysteries Returns to Queensland to film Season 2. Popular Network 10 and Nickelodeon International children’s series Rock Island Mysteries has returned to the Gold Coast, with cameras now rolling on the second season. There will be 20 new episodes of the Fremantle...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Banana Split Decision' on November 24
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Banana Split Decision," It’s parent teacher conference night and the Loud parents (Jolie Jenkins, Brian Stepanek) find themselves endlessly running around from class to class. Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) has his heart set on the Banana Split that their parents have promised if the Loud kids get more good reviews than bad. (#106)
'Transformers: EarthSpark' Introduces Franchise's First Non-Binary Character
Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s brand new CG-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series has just introduced the iconic franchise's first non-binary character!. The Transformers franchise just introduced its first non-binary character. Known as Nightshade in the computer-animated Transformers: EarthSpark series, the revelation is made during the two-part finale, “Age of Evolution.” As Optimus walks his team through his plan to raid Mandroid’s lair, the Autobot leader uses random household objects and toys to represent the terrain and his allies. That’s when Nightshade notices a penguin bobblehead and asks if the figurine can represent them.
'Bosé' Premieres December 1 In The United States, Exclusively On Paramount+
“BOSÉ” PREMIERES DEC. 1 IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. “Bosé,” Which Follows the Life of Legendary Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé, Premiered on Paramount+ in Latin America in November and Became One of the Top Scripted Series on the Service. Nov. 17, 2022 – Paramount+...
Steve, Joe, and Josh Answer Questions About the Blue's Clues Movie! 🔵 | NickRewind #Shorts
Steve, Joe, and Josh Answer Questions About the Blue's Clues Movie! 🔵 | NickRewind #Shorts. Steve, Joe, and Josh embark on an adventure with their pal Blue in Blue's Big City Adventure. Join the Blue's Clues hosts as they take on New York and share untold, behind the scenes secrets about the movie!
Nickelodeon and Mattel Greenlight 'Monster High' Season Two
NICKELODEON AND MATTEL TELEVISION GREENLIGHT ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES MONSTER HIGH FOR A SECOND SEASON. Season 1 of Monster High is Airing Now on Nickelodeon. All-New 8-Episode Digital Series to Launch on the Official Monster High YouTube Channel Friday, Nov. 18. Share it: @Nickelodeon @Mattel @MonsterHigh #Nickelodeon. BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 17,...
'Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Volume 1' Warp Speeds Onto Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023
Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment will release Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Volume 1 on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023, for the suggested retail price of $17.99!. Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six teenagers as they try to escape from their...
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Unveil Premiere Date and Trailer For New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.
U.S. Midterms | Nick News Breaks | Nickelodeon
And now a Nick News Break. These are the three news stories currently making headlines:. The midterm elections focused on the two chambers of the United States: The House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Midterms provide voters with the opportunity to change the party in power. 51 seats are...
