Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
MLB
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas
We’re always hearing rumors about which teams might be favorites to land a star free agent, and that’s great. But what about teams that could swoop in, seemingly out of nowhere, to shock us with a big signing? The “out of the box” free-agent deal, if you will?
MLB
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
MLB
How this Rockies prospect became a force
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
MLB
Meet 4 players vying for spots on the '23 Nats roster
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The significance of offseason Minor League contracts was highlighted this year when players including Víctor Arano, Carl Edwards Jr., Maikel Franco, Joey Meneses, Erasmo Ramírez, Aníbal Sánchez, Dee Strange-Gordon and Jordan Weems began the season competing for Major League roster spots on Minors deals.
MLB
Verlander takes home AL Comeback Player of Year honors
HOUSTON -- A remarkable comeback from Tommy John surgery at 39 years old by Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was punctuated when he won his third career Cy Young Award this year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award after not throwing a pitch in the previous season. That made...
MLB
How Adames stays thankful with every social media post
MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
MLB
Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski assembled the roster that got the Phillies within two victories of winning the World Series. He just got more time to finish the job. The Phillies announced on Tuesday morning that they have extended Dombrowski’s contract for three years, taking him through the 2027 season. Philadelphia hired the 66-year-old Dombrowski in December 2020.
MLB
Phillies announce Thanksgiving Weekend events at Citizens Bank Park
Fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 National League Champion Phillies at a fun-filled Thanksgiving Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, featuring Phillies Red Friday and Authentics Clubhouse Sale on November 25, and Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting on November 26. The holiday shopping weekend lineup is listed below and...
MLB
Hall of Fame releases 28-name 2023 ballot
The National Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, with several notable names appearing for the first time, as well as returning candidates hoping to continue trending toward possible enshrinement in Cooperstown. Former slugging outfielder Carlos Beltrán, who...
Comments / 0