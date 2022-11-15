ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports World Is Outraged With Pete Rose Decision

Sports leagues across the world are continuing to embrace betting, as billions of dollars are being spent on sports gambling across the globe. But legendary MLB star Pete Rose, who allegedly bet on his own teams during his professional baseball career, remains ostracized from the sport. That won't be changing,...
